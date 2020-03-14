Class A: Late run helps T-Birds stun No. 2 Millard North for Class A crown

Dotzler scored all eight of his points in a span of 32 seconds — a pair of free throws followed by back-to-back three-pointers from the right corner that made it 62-56 with 3:15 remaining.

"That was all set up by my teammates right there," Dotzler said. "They knew I could hit them and they trusted me with the ball and coach had faith in me to put me in the game in a critical time. I was able to deliver those shots."

A Millard North turnover led to a layup by Louis Fidler to make it a four-point game with 2:48 left. After two missed free throws by the Mustangs, Louis Fidler got another layup off an assist from Super-State junior guard Chucky Hepburn to slice the deficit to 62-60 with 2:21 remaining.

Another Mustang turnover gave Bellevue West a chance to tie and this time Hepburn found senior John Shanklin inside for a reverse layup with 1:23 remaining. The 6-8 Shanklin finished with 14 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.

A travel call on Millard North, the last of its 19 turnovers in the game, preceded the foul that put Frankie Fidler on the line to give the Thunderbirds their first lead since 9-8 midway through the first quarter.

