Class A: Late run helps T-Birds stun No. 2 Millard North for Class A crown

There will be no Sweet 16 this year without an NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
But the Bellevue West’s boys basketball team will remember its own sweet 16 for a long time to come.
The third-ranked Thunderbirds erased a 14-point deficit with a 16-0 run in the final 3 minutes, 52 seconds to shock No. 2 Millard North 64-62 Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, avenging a 10-point loss to the Mustangs at Bellevue West a month ago and securing the school’s fifth Class A state title.
When asked how his 24-3 Thunderbirds did it, coach Doug Woodard said, "I don’t know, but if any of you figure it out, let me know.
"It’s obviously a tremendous accomplishment (winning a state championship),” added Woodard, who has coached all five title teams. "But with the uniqueness of being one of the only states still playing basketball with the NBA and NCAA shut down makes it something they’ll be telling their grandkids about."
Frankie Fidler finished off the improbable run with a pair of free throws that produced the final score with :22.9 left. Fidler, a 6-foot-6 junior and his 6-4 senior brother, Louis Fidler, finished with 16 points each to pace the Thunderbirds.
But it was freshman Josiah Dotzler who got it all started after a pair of free throws by Hunter Sallis gave the favored Mustangs (24-4) a 62-48 lead with under 4 minutes left.
Dotzler scored all eight of his points in a span of 32 seconds — a pair of free throws followed by back-to-back three-pointers from the right corner that made it 62-56 with 3:15 remaining.
"That was all set up by my teammates right there," Dotzler said. "They knew I could hit them and they trusted me with the ball and coach had faith in me to put me in the game in a critical time. I was able to deliver those shots."
A Millard North turnover led to a layup by Louis Fidler to make it a four-point game with 2:48 left. After two missed free throws by the Mustangs, Louis Fidler got another layup off an assist from Super-State junior guard Chucky Hepburn to slice the deficit to 62-60 with 2:21 remaining.
Another Mustang turnover gave Bellevue West a chance to tie and this time Hepburn found senior John Shanklin inside for a reverse layup with 1:23 remaining. The 6-8 Shanklin finished with 14 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.
A travel call on Millard North, the last of its 19 turnovers in the game, preceded the foul that put Frankie Fidler on the line to give the Thunderbirds their first lead since 9-8 midway through the first quarter.
On the final play, Frankie Fidler and Hepburn harassed Sallis along the sideline before he got the ball to teammate Jasen Green in the corner. He drove baseline but his runner was short and the teams battled for the rebound as time expired.
“We didn’t want Hunter getting in a gap, getting in the lane and then creating,” Woodard said about Sallis, the 6-4 junior who is one of the top players in the nation in the Class of 2021. Sallis was one of four Mustangs in double figures with 15 points.
"The problem is they have a bunch of really good players who can make shots in that situation," Woodard added. "I think in those situations, you take the ball out of their best player’s hands and live with the result."
Millard North appeared headed to the first state championship in school history after controlling play for the first 28 minutes. Saint Thomas, a 6-5 junior, finished with 16 points, while Green, a 6-7 sophomore and Nebraska recruiting target, added 11. Max Murrell, a 6-9 senior and Stanford recruit, made all five shots he attempted to finish with 11.
The Mustangs’ height advantage hounded Bellevue West defensively the first three quarters, limiting the Thunderbirds to 13-of-43 shooting after 24 minutes and a 31-21 edge on the boards.
But in the final four minutes, "we missed four free throws, missed a couple shots at the rim and then had some turnovers that also hurt," said Millard North coach Tim Cannon, who lost his point guard Jadin Johnson when he fouled out in the fourth quarter. Millard North went the final 5:29 without a field goal.
"If we could’ve gotten six points out of that, we could’ve weathered the storm."
Cannon said the final play was designed for Sallis, "but he couldn’t get of that double team and it really slowed down what we were doing.”
Bellevue West won despite Hepburn, a Wisconsin commit, going 1-for-13 from the field and scoring just eight points.
"I knew I had to keep going, try to set up my teammates and keep my energy up on defense," Hepburn said.
"I knew we were going to come back sooner or later," Hepburn added. "We just had to trust each other in the fourth quarter and find the energy to come back."
Bellevue West vs. Millard North, 3.14
