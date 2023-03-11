Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to recap the girls state basketball tournament and look ahead to the boys action.
It's Bellevue West, and everyone else.
The refrain that started before the season and grew louder with every blowout win reached its crescendo Saturday night in Pinnacle bank Arena.
The Thunderbirds routed Millard North 64-41 to finish 29-0 and cap off the first undefeated Class A championship season since 2012, giving an already great program the one indelible stamp it didn't already own.
"We don't ever keep track of what our record is in the summer and fall. But they never lost," Bellevue coach Doug Woodard said of the offseason work his team put in. "And I think it was right at 41 games or something like that. So it's probably 70 games they've played since they lost.
"It's just remarkable. There's a competitive thing there that, when it gets close, they dial it up another level."
It's also Bellevue West, and not many others.
Besides becoming the first undefeated Class A champ since Omaha Central in 2012, the T-Birds are just the second spotless champion since 1989, and only the third since 1960.
Just one of their games was decided by single digits — an 80-78 overtime win against Omaha Westside in the regular season finale that was reversed into a 74-41 shellacking in the state semifinals.
Saturday's victory gave Bellevue West bookend titles in four years of championship game meetings against the Mustangs after Millard North had won the previous two.
"You always want to go out a winner; everyone does," senior guard Josiah Dotzler said. "And for me to finish my career like this, I couldn't ask for anything more. Especially with my family — my coaches, my brothers here, couldn't ask for anything more."
Millard North missed its first 14 shots, and was 4-for-24 from the floor in the first half. And while Bellevue West was missing its own share of shots and turning the ball over, it was still a double-digit halftime lead.
"I felt like, beginning of the game, we got some shots that we liked, we just couldn't get them to go," Millard North coach Michael Etzelmiller. "We got off to a slow start, then it just gets harder.
"They were able to ignite their transition offense and get shots and get to the rim — I don't think either of us would be happy with how we started, but obviously they got some more shots to fall."
A 9-0 run midway through the third quarter made the score 40-19, and began a coronation that lasted for the game's final 10 minutes.
Any nerves that might have been exacerbated by the weight of history eventually melted into smiles and hugs on the Bellevue West bench as the final minutes ticked away.
"It's just another game," said forward Robbie Garcia, who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. "Obviously it's the state tournament, tons of people, but that's part of the game. You've got to be ready to play."
Dotzler had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists for Bellevue West, leading four players in double figures. Robert Garcia had 12 points and nine rebounds, Steven Poulicek scored 11, and Jaden Jackson finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
For Millard North (23-5), only Skylen Williams (16 points) reached double figures. He finished 5-for-5 from the floor. His teammates combined to go just 10-for-48.
Photos: The view from Championship Saturday at PBA
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris pushes his way past Millard North's Luke Davis on his way to the basket in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Camden Monie tries to block a shot attempt by Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Paxon Piatkowski hands Jacob Martin back his shoe after it came off during play in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins waits along with his teammates while Bellevue West cuts down the nets after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins holds back tears as his team is awarded their second place medals after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Jacob Martin waits for his name to be called for second place medals after his teams loss to Bellevue West during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Elijah Gaeth attempts to score over Bellevue West's Robert Garcia in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Paxon Piatkowski scores from under the basket against Bellevue West in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang celebrates after Josiah Dotzler reacts to scoring while being fouled in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek celebrates a three by pointing toward his teams bench in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (right) scores in an open lane past Millard North's Neal Mosser in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner reacts following a three-point shot in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson fights to the basket while defended by Millard North's Elijah Gaeth in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler dribble the ball up court in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (right) celebrates as he comes off the court in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler and Millard North's Derek Rollins vie for the same reboud in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang and Josiah Dotzler walk off the court with their trophy after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard hugs senior Josiah Dotzler after winning the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West senior Josiah Dotzler swings the net following the Thunderbirds' win against Millard North in the Class A state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates with their student section following their win over Millard North in during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek is blocked by Millard North's Neal Mosser in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins (center) vies for a loose ball against Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (left) and Robert Garcia in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Robert Garcia scores a layup ahead of a block attempt by Millard North's Neal Mosser in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (left) celebrates as his team maintains the lead in the final minutes of the second half against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Young Freeman fans cheer on their team during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Scout Simmons attempts to stop Freeman's Carter Ruse on a scoring drive in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger and Nolan Eloe try to stop Freeman's Carter Ruse from scoring a layup during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst student Ian Hughes (bottom) plays the drums with a little help from his friends before the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin calls out a play to his players on the court in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Freeman bench celebrates after scoring a three over Amherst in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Nolan Eloe tries to stop Freeman's Hudson Vetrovsky from scoring a three in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Carter Ruse tips the ball away from Amherst's Austin Adelung in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Kolby Mahler (first left) hugs Carter Niles as their team celebrates winning the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (back center) embraces Brandon Jurgens after they were pulled fro the floor in the final minute of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin hugs Carter Ruse as he exits the floor just before the end of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky scores a layup past Amherst defenders in the first half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Nolan Eloe chases down Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky as he dribbles the ball down court in the first half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) lays the ball in against Platteview as Brock Scholl (44) watches during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) lays the ball in against Platteview's Tarin Riley during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrates after defeating Platteview in the 2023 Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Justin Ferrin prepares to climb the ladder to cut down the arena nets after defeating Platteview in the 2023 Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Brock Scholl (44) reacts after an and-one call against Platteview's Cael Wichman (11) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) grabs a rebound in midair while his hair flies upward during a Class B state tournament championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Brock Scholl (44) reaches for a loose ball against Platteview's Ezra Stewart (0) as Jack Healey (back) reaches in from behind during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (right) fights for a rebound against Reiman Zebert (40) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (right) drives to the rim against Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Trey Moseman (5) holds up three fingers after hitting a three-point shot against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Brock Scholl (44) dunks against Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) and Reiman Zebert (right) during the Class B state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (left) flies to the rim for a layup against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gabriel Edstrand (20) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Trey Moseman (5) lets some spit fly while reacting to a play against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (middle) fires a shot off against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) as Ezra Stewart (0) looks on during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) waves a cut-down basketball net in the air to celebrate defeating Auburn in the 2023 Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood is handed the championship trophy after defeating Auburn in the 2023 Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs reacts after a no-call by the referee crew during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs watches an offensive possession during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) lays the ball in against Auburn's Carson Leslie (back) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs signals to his defense during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in the Class C-1 state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) lays the ball in against Auburn's Skyler Roybal (24) during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs (right) smiles after leading the Bluejays to back-to-back state titles as Ty Carey (left) smiles after defeating Auburn in a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (right) embraces Drake Zimmerman (5) while being subbed off as Cougar Konzem (24) high fives teammates during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Luke Clark (right) lays the ball in against Auburn's Austin Lavigne (left) and Maverick Binder (back) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs communicates with his defense during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Auburn's Payton Boden (5) shoots a jumpshot over Ashland-Greenwood's Caeden Bridges (4) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (right) blocks a shot from Auburn's Skyler Roybal during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (right) embraces head coach Lucas Dalinghaus (left) after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patick's Brecken Erickson (15) gestures to a teammate after a turnover during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game against Johnson-Brock on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (3) holds up a piece of the net after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Nicholas Parriott (middle) smiles after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patrick's Zarek Branch (12) shoots a jump shot over Johnson-Brock's Chase VanWinkle (10) and Nicholas Parriott (22) during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Logan Winder (11) reacts after an Irish run against Johnson-Brock during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Zarek Branch (12) jumps up for layup against Johnson-Brock's Jalen Behrends (21) as Sloan Pelican (3) looks on during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Lane Buchmeier (23) shoots a jumpshot over North Platte St. Patricks' Samuel Troshynski (20) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (3) lays the ball in against North Platte St. Patricks' Andrew Brosius (1) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' William Moats (23) shoots a jumpshot over Johnson-Brock's Jalen Behrends (21) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Brecken Erickson (15) lays the ball in against Johnson-Brock's Casen Dalinghaus (13) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Reach the writer at (402) 473-7436 or
cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!