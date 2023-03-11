It's Bellevue West, and everyone else.

The refrain that started before the season and grew louder with every blowout win reached its crescendo Saturday night in Pinnacle bank Arena.

And what a crescendo.

The Thunderbirds routed Millard North 64-41 to finish 29-0 and cap off the first undefeated Class A championship season since 2012, giving an already great program the one indelible stamp it didn't already own.

"We don't ever keep track of what our record is in the summer and fall. But they never lost," Bellevue coach Doug Woodard said of the offseason work his team put in. "And I think it was right at 41 games or something like that. So it's probably 70 games they've played since they lost.

"It's just remarkable. There's a competitive thing there that, when it gets close, they dial it up another level."

It's also Bellevue West, and not many others.

Besides becoming the first undefeated Class A champ since Omaha Central in 2012, the T-Birds are just the second spotless champion since 1989, and only the third since 1960.

Just one of their games was decided by single digits — an 80-78 overtime win against Omaha Westside in the regular season finale that was reversed into a 74-41 shellacking in the state semifinals.

Saturday's victory gave Bellevue West bookend titles in four years of championship game meetings against the Mustangs after Millard North had won the previous two.

"You always want to go out a winner; everyone does," senior guard Josiah Dotzler said. "And for me to finish my career like this, I couldn't ask for anything more. Especially with my family — my coaches, my brothers here, couldn't ask for anything more."

It was hardly in doubt.

Millard North missed its first 14 shots, and was 4-for-24 from the floor in the first half. And while Bellevue West was missing its own share of shots and turning the ball over, it was still a double-digit halftime lead.

"I felt like, beginning of the game, we got some shots that we liked, we just couldn't get them to go," Millard North coach Michael Etzelmiller. "We got off to a slow start, then it just gets harder.

"They were able to ignite their transition offense and get shots and get to the rim — I don't think either of us would be happy with how we started, but obviously they got some more shots to fall."

A 9-0 run midway through the third quarter made the score 40-19, and began a coronation that lasted for the game's final 10 minutes.

Any nerves that might have been exacerbated by the weight of history eventually melted into smiles and hugs on the Bellevue West bench as the final minutes ticked away.

"It's just another game," said forward Robbie Garcia, who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. "Obviously it's the state tournament, tons of people, but that's part of the game. You've got to be ready to play."

Dotzler had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists for Bellevue West, leading four players in double figures. Robert Garcia had 12 points and nine rebounds, Steven Poulicek scored 11, and Jaden Jackson finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

For Millard North (23-5), only Skylen Williams (16 points) reached double figures. He finished 5-for-5 from the floor. His teammates combined to go just 10-for-48.

