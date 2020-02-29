Class A district glance: Bazil leads charge in Northeast's upset of No. 4 Papio South

Pierce Bazil scored 29 points to lead Lincoln Northeast to a 54-52 upset of No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South in the boys basketball A-5 district semifinals Saturday in Papillion.

Bazil scored eight straight points to give the Rockets a 53-52 lead with 17.4 seconds remaining. Papio South missed a shot and a putback attempt just before the buzzer.

Northeast will play at Elkhorn at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner punches its ticket to state.

Danair Dempsey scored 23 points to lead the Titans.

Hogan, Schneider help Lincoln Southeast roll in district semifinals Win and move on: Ajantae Hogan scored 24 points and teammate McGinness Schneider added 13 in leading the Knights to a 64-42 victory.

A-7 at Pius X: Sam Hoiberg led 11 Lincoln Pius X scorers with 12 points as the Thunderbolts ran past Omaha Burke 71-41 in a district semifinal at Bishop Flavin Gym.

Kolbe Rada added 11 points and Charlie Hoiberg nine for the Bolts.

Pius X will play at Omaha South at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A-6 at Creighton Prep: Despite an offensive outburst in the second half, Lincoln East was unable to overcome a slow start, falling to Creighton Prep 68-55 in a district semifinal.

Carter Glenn had 17 points and Jett Janssen added 14 for the Spartans, who trailed 36-13 at halftime. Luke Jungers led Creighton Prep with 21 points.