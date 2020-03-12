Class A boys: With tournament's future uncertain, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside handle first-round business

The brother combination of 6-foot-6 junior Frankie Fidler and 6-4 senior Louis Fidler led the way against Elkhorn (17-8) with 17 and 11 points, respectively, while junior 6-1 junior Super-Stater and Wisconsin recruit Chucky Hepburn had 10 points, seven assists and five steals.

Bellevue West started the game with a 10-0 run, only to see the Antlers respond with a 19-4 sequence to lead 19-14 late in the second quarter.

An 18-1 spurt over the end of the first half and early in the third quarter opened up a 39-24 margin that Elkhorn never cut inside 13 points.

“We let up and got off our game plan a little there in the second quarter,” Frankie Fidler said. “We wanted to put pressure on them, but we weren’t converting those turnovers into points. We did a better job of that in the second half.”

Junior Gannon Gragert scored all 11 of his points, including three three-pointers, in the second quarter for the Antlers.

Westside (19-6) complemented Booth’s production with 19 points from PJ Ngambi and 14 more from Chandler Meeks as the Warriors’ transition game built a 62-50 lead with 5:01 left on a three-point play by Carl Brown.