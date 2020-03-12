Class A boys: With tournament's future uncertain, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside handle first-round business

Bellevue West and Omaha Westside played like there’s no tomorrow in the first round of the Class A boys state basketball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With the coronavirus shutting down sports across the country at every level, the state tournament continued in Nebraska with only immediate family in the stands to watch.
Third-ranked Bellevue West gave their family members a defensive performance that produced 34 Elkhorn turnovers and held the Antlers to 37% shooting in taking a 55-34 victory.
Behind 25 points from Jadin Booth, sixth-ranked Westside led from start to finish and held off a late Creighton Prep run to defeat the No. 7 Junior Jays 74-70.
Who knows if the Thunderbirds and Warriors will meet for the third time this season (Bellevue West winning both games) in a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday at PBA?
“What we’ve told our kids is we can only worry about what we control,” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said after seeing his team improve to 22-3. “If we play, it’s going to be a tremendous challenge. If they don’t (let the games be played), I guess you put the uniforms up and go on to something else.”
Westside coach Jim Simons had a similar message to his team.
“The decision to play will be made by people much smarter and more informed than I am,” Simons said. “We’re certainly hoping to have the opportunity, but we understand there’s a lot of things going on right now.”
The brother combination of 6-foot-6 junior Frankie Fidler and 6-4 senior Louis Fidler led the way against Elkhorn (17-8) with 17 and 11 points, respectively, while junior 6-1 junior Super-Stater and Wisconsin recruit Chucky Hepburn had 10 points, seven assists and five steals.
Bellevue West started the game with a 10-0 run, only to see the Antlers respond with a 19-4 sequence to lead 19-14 late in the second quarter.
An 18-1 spurt over the end of the first half and early in the third quarter opened up a 39-24 margin that Elkhorn never cut inside 13 points.
“We let up and got off our game plan a little there in the second quarter,” Frankie Fidler said. “We wanted to put pressure on them, but we weren’t converting those turnovers into points. We did a better job of that in the second half.”
Junior Gannon Gragert scored all 11 of his points, including three three-pointers, in the second quarter for the Antlers.
Westside (19-6) complemented Booth’s production with 19 points from PJ Ngambi and 14 more from Chandler Meeks as the Warriors’ transition game built a 62-50 lead with 5:01 left on a three-point play by Carl Brown.
“We’re a very experienced group of guys, we know where people will be on the offensive end and we can trust each other on the defensive end,” said Booth, a 6-2 Omaha recruit. “They (Creighton Prep) wouldn’t go away and we knew they would play extremely well. We knew it was going to be a close battle.”
Luke Jungers, a 6-8 sophomore, and 6-3 junior guard Justin Sitti led the Junior Jays (19-8) with 16 points each.