Class A boys: Wiley's and Sitti's turn to step up as Prep's depth prevails against Papio South

Creighton Prep has multiple players that can step up and makes plays in the fourth quarter.
On Tuesday, it was MaiJhe Wiley's turn. And Justin Sitti's.
His team up by a point, Wiley ignited a 7-0 stretch with a three-pointer and Sitti punctuated the run with a steal and layup to help lift the No. 2 Junior Jays to a 64-56 win against No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South in the opening round of the Class A boys state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"That's Prep basketball," Junior Jays coach Josh Luedtke said. "Every night somebody can step up and we trust everybody that goes on the floor, and we feel like we've got five guys that can score the ball."
That was clear Tuesday. Five Junior Jays finished in double figures. Junior Casey O'Malley had 13 points, including 11 in the first half, Sitti had 11, Husker tight end recruit AJ Rollins and Brendan Buckley each had 10, and Wiley had a team-high 14.
The Junior Jays (23-2), who will play top-ranked Bellevue West in Friday's semifinals, withstood a hot shooting night from the Titans (15-10), who splashed 12 three-pointers.
One of those treys, from senior Josiah Beckenhauer, pulled the Titans to within 52-51 midway through the fourth quarter before the Junior Jays answered with their 7-0 run.
Creighton Prep's veteran presence was key down the stretch, Luedtke said.
"Those guys are really special," he said of the seniors. "They never lose their composure, and even though (Papio South) were hitting some threes, I always trust that they were going to be able to get stops. We just kept preaching, 'Get a stop. Get a stop.' Once they started to pressure the ball on the perimeter, we felt pretty good, got some steals, got some easy layups."
Titans senior Graham Cassoutt scored his team's first 10 points, and finished with 18. Junior Daniel Brocaille, the team's leading scorer, added 14.
