Class A boys: Wiley's and Sitti's turn to step up as Prep's depth prevails against Papio South

Creighton Prep has multiple players that can step up and makes plays in the fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, it was MaiJhe Wiley's turn. And Justin Sitti's.

His team up by a point, Wiley ignited a 7-0 stretch with a three-pointer and Sitti punctuated the run with a steal and layup to help lift the No. 2 Junior Jays to a 64-56 win against No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South in the opening round of the Class A boys state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"That's Prep basketball," Junior Jays coach Josh Luedtke said. "Every night somebody can step up and we trust everybody that goes on the floor, and we feel like we've got five guys that can score the ball."

That was clear Tuesday. Five Junior Jays finished in double figures. Junior Casey O'Malley had 13 points, including 11 in the first half, Sitti had 11, Husker tight end recruit AJ Rollins and Brendan Buckley each had 10, and Wiley had a team-high 14.

The Junior Jays (23-2), who will play top-ranked Bellevue West in Friday's semifinals, withstood a hot shooting night from the Titans (15-10), who splashed 12 three-pointers.