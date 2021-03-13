Class A boys: 'We’ve had redemption on our minds ever since' — Sallis, Johnson lead Millard North to first state title

He first hit a pair of free throws 43 seconds into the extra session, then scored from point-blank range on two straight assists from Saint Thomas on a play just recently put in by the Millard North coaching staff.

“When I went to the free-throw line, I was trying to stay calm, keep my mind straight and try to ignore everything going on,” said Green, a 6-7 junior and Nebraska recruiting target who finished with 18 points and five rebounds. “Like what was said earlier, I just let things come to me.”

With four Division I recruits in the lineup and one of the top prospects nationally in the Class of 2021 in Hunter Sallis, the title was a relief for both the star player and his coach, Tim Cannon, who collected his first state crown in his 40-year career.

“This means the world to us,” Sallis said. “That was the goal from Day 1 to get ourselves one (a state championship) and be the ones to get Coach’s first one as well.”

After seeing the last two seasons end in heartbreaking fashion, Cannon called the state championship “a great feeling.

“There’s an empty slot in the trophy case for a boys state championship and we get to put a banner up on the wall,” Cannon said. “They’re just a great group of guys to coach and they are such good friends.”