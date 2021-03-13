Class A boys: 'We’ve had redemption on our minds ever since' — Sallis, Johnson lead Millard North to first state title

The Redemption Tour sounds like a rock band stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
But it was also the final destination of the Millard North boys basketball team Saturday night in the Class A state championship game.
In a rematch of last year’s state final, third-ranked Millard North turned the tables on 2020 champion and No. 1 Bellevue West with an 84-78 victory in a fast-paced, entertaining game before a coronavirus-restricted capacity crowd of 6,100.
It wiped away the memory of last year’s fourth-quarter collapse when the Mustangs saw a 14-point lead evaporate and Bellevue West claim the title with a 16-0 run to end the game for a 64-62 triumph.
Senior point guard Jadin Johnson fouled out with 3 minutes left in that game, but he was there until the end this time. Johnson, usually a facilitator for Millard North's star-studded lineup, scored 24 points, 18 above his season average, to boost an offense that was led by 6-foot-5 senior Super-Stater Hunter Sallis with 25.
“After bowing out with 3 minutes to go last year and seeing us blow a 14-point lead, it definitely fueled fire in me,” said the 6-4 Johnson, an Old Dominion recruit who also dished out five assists. “We’ve had redemption on our minds ever since.
“I really just let the game come to me; I didn’t force anything,” added Johnson, who was 10-of-13 from the field to pace Millard North’s 59% shooting for the game (32-of-54). “I was just taking what was given to me.”
His performance caught the attention of Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West’s Super-State senior point guard and Wisconsin recruit who finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in his final high school game.
“Jadin played absolutely tremendous,” Hepburn said. “He was 10-of-13 from the field, that’s some high-level basketball there, so credit to him.”
Johnson’s 10 first-half points sparked a strong Millard North start as the Mustangs (27-2) built a 15-point lead early in the second quarter. But just like last year and Friday night in their triple-overtime semifinal win over Creighton Prep, the Thunderbirds surged back.
Bellevue West (25-3) took the lead in a wild third quarter in which the teams combined for nine points in 23 seconds during one stretch. The Thunderbirds then canceled a nine-point deficit in the final period to force overtime.
The Thunderbirds’ last lead was at 71-69 after a dunk by Greg Brown off an assist from Chucky Hepburn with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter. Sallis, the 6-5 McDonald’s All-American guard, answered with a slam of his own 30 seconds later to tie it at 71, the final points of the fourth quarter.
Jasen Green, who missed a potential game-tying shot in final seconds of last year’s final, scored the first six points of overtime to give Millard North, ranked No. 24 nationally by MaxPreps, a lead it never relinquished to secure the school’s first boys state basketball title.
He first hit a pair of free throws 43 seconds into the extra session, then scored from point-blank range on two straight assists from Saint Thomas on a play just recently put in by the Millard North coaching staff.
“When I went to the free-throw line, I was trying to stay calm, keep my mind straight and try to ignore everything going on,” said Green, a 6-7 junior and Nebraska recruiting target who finished with 18 points and five rebounds. “Like what was said earlier, I just let things come to me.”
With four Division I recruits in the lineup and one of the top prospects nationally in the Class of 2021 in Hunter Sallis, the title was a relief for both the star player and his coach, Tim Cannon, who collected his first state crown in his 40-year career.
“This means the world to us,” Sallis said. “That was the goal from Day 1 to get ourselves one (a state championship) and be the ones to get Coach’s first one as well.”
After seeing the last two seasons end in heartbreaking fashion, Cannon called the state championship “a great feeling.
“There’s an empty slot in the trophy case for a boys state championship and we get to put a banner up on the wall,” Cannon said. “They’re just a great group of guys to coach and they are such good friends.”
Bellevue West, No. 16 nationally, was vying for its sixth state crown, all under coach Doug Woodard. The Thunderbirds had three others in double figures in addition to Hepburn — Greg Brown with 18, Frankie Fidler with 11 and Josiah Dotzler with 10.
“We scored 29 points in the third quarter, and I felt like we might be able to get a little separation there, but they (Millard North) just kept coming back making plays,” Woodard said. “We maybe got a little fatigued there in overtime and had a couple breakdowns, but the credit goes to them.”