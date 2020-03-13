Class A boys: Thunderbirds turn in memorable semifinal performance to top Omaha Westside

Coach Doug Woodard’s Bellevue West boys basketball teams have won four Class A state championships and reached the finals four other times.

But in eight previous trips to the finals, none of them put together a semifinal performance like the third-ranked Thunderbirds did against Omaha Westside on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Bellevue West shot 58% from the field (35-of-60) and got 28 points and 12 assists from Super-State junior guard Chucky Hepburn in an 89-70 triumph over the Warriors.

“I don’t know that I’ve had a team play any better in a semifinal performance, and we didn’t play quite that well last year,” Woodard said, referring to his team’s 71-57 loss to Omaha Central in the 2019 semifinals.

“Sometimes the biorhythms are lined up and some guys shoot a lot better,” added Woodard, whose team shot 37% in the first round against Elkhorn Thursday. “It’s just the way it happens sometimes because that’s a very, very good basketball team we beat.”

Before Hepburn, a Wisconsin recruit, heated up for 20 second-half points, it was 6-foot-6 junior Frankie Fidler inflicting damage for the Thunderbirds (23-3), who improved to 3-0 against Westside this season.

