Class A boys: Thunderbirds turn in memorable semifinal performance to top Omaha Westside

Coach Doug Woodard’s Bellevue West boys basketball teams have won four Class A state championships and reached the finals four other times.
But in eight previous trips to the finals, none of them put together a semifinal performance like the third-ranked Thunderbirds did against Omaha Westside on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West shot 58% from the field (35-of-60) and got 28 points and 12 assists from Super-State junior guard Chucky Hepburn in an 89-70 triumph over the Warriors.
“I don’t know that I’ve had a team play any better in a semifinal performance, and we didn’t play quite that well last year,” Woodard said, referring to his team’s 71-57 loss to Omaha Central in the 2019 semifinals.
“Sometimes the biorhythms are lined up and some guys shoot a lot better,” added Woodard, whose team shot 37% in the first round against Elkhorn Thursday. “It’s just the way it happens sometimes because that’s a very, very good basketball team we beat.”
Before Hepburn, a Wisconsin recruit, heated up for 20 second-half points, it was 6-foot-6 junior Frankie Fidler inflicting damage for the Thunderbirds (23-3), who improved to 3-0 against Westside this season.
Fidler had 18 of his 23 points in the first half in leading Bellevue West to a 47-30 halftime margin. Fidler hit all six shot attempts he took in the first half (including two three-pointers) and connected on 4-of-5 at the free-throw line.
The Bellevue West transition game turned to Hepburn in the second half. He scored most of his points on strong drives to the basket against Westside’s man-to-man defense.
“Frankie got hot in the first half, so I knew I had to find him,” Hepburn said. “In the second half, I got the mo (momentum) going and I was just able to get to the basket.”
Bellevue West mixed in some zone defense with the man-to-man that forced 34 Elkhorn turnovers and limited the Antlers to 29% shooting from the field a day earlier.
While the zone might’ve slowed down Westside’s perimeter standouts some, Warrior coach Jim Simons said Bellevue West was just too good offensively. Westside shot 50% from the floor (24-of-48).
“They were really good offensively and we had a really hard time guarding them,” said Simons, whose team was led by 18 points from PJ Ngambi and 15 more from Jadin Booth.
“They did some things defensively in the second quarter that we didn’t handle well, but I felt like we kind of figured it out in the second half,” Simons added. “We just could never get them stopped with any level of consistency.”
