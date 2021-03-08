Class A boys: Three regular-season rematches highlight first-round action

Tuesday

No. 3 Millard North (23-2) vs. Millard South (11-11), 1:30 p.m.: For the first time, all three Millard schools have qualified for the same state tournament. Millard North won the regular-season game between the schools 62-51 on Jan. 22, but the Patriots seem to be a different team now with a win over No. 7 Omaha Westside to end the regular season and victories against Lincoln Northeast (14-7) and No. 6 Papillion-La Vista to capture the district title. As seniors vying for a state championship for the final time, Millard North’s Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas won’t be taking anything for granted in their final high school games before heading to big-time college programs yet to be determined. Millard South has a potential high-end Division I college recruit themselves in 6-foot-5 freshman Will Cooper who averages 7.1 points per game.