Class A boys: Three regular-season rematches highlight first-round action

The first round kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when Millard North takes on Millard South. Here's a game-by-game look at the schedule.
Tuesday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 3 Millard North (23-2) vs. Millard South (11-11), 1:30 p.m.: For the first time, all three Millard schools have qualified for the same state tournament. Millard North won the regular-season game between the schools 62-51 on Jan. 22, but the Patriots seem to be a different team now with a win over No. 7 Omaha Westside to end the regular season and victories against Lincoln Northeast (14-7) and No. 6 Papillion-La Vista to capture the district title. As seniors vying for a state championship for the final time, Millard North’s Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas won’t be taking anything for granted in their final high school games before heading to big-time college programs yet to be determined. Millard South has a potential high-end Division I college recruit themselves in 6-foot-5 freshman Will Cooper who averages 7.1 points per game.
No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-3) vs. No. 8 Millard West (17-5), 4 p.m.: This is a game that could’ve been played opening weekend, but Lancaster County’s three-week pause for high school winter sports kept Pius X from playing in their four-team pod that included the Wildcats. Millard West played in the district tournament and beat Westside in the finals without leading scorer, 6-5 senior Evan Meyersick (13.5 PPG). But the Wildcats have three other players who also average in double figures and can carry the load if need be — 6-3 senior Ryan Larsen (12.6 PPG), 6-3 senior James Conway (10.8 PPG) and 6-1 senior Dominic-DeAngelo Humm (10.8 PPG). Looks like a great matchup as both teams have height, balanced scoring and bench help.
No. 1 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. Lincoln East (10-12), 6:15 p.m.: East knocked off Pius X for the second time this season to win the district title, so the Spartans will have the defending state champion’s full attention, despite an 84-54 win over East on Feb. 6. Seeing East’s Carter Glenn battle Bellevue West Super-State senior point guard Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin commit) is the spotlight matchup, but the Spartans struggle to find an answer for 6-7 all-state senior Frankie Fidler (21.2 PPG) and an ever-improving 6-7 junior William Kyle inside.
No. 2 Creighton Prep (22-2) vs. No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South (15-9), 8:30 p.m.: Creighton Prep won the regular-season meeting 68-54 in late January. Papio South has won seven straight, including a win over No. 5 Omaha Central in the district finals, a team that was 2-0 against the Titans this season prior to postseason play. Creighton Prep is extremely balanced with four players averaging between 8.6 and 12 points per game with 6-8 junior Luke Jungers leading the way with both inside and outside skills. Another junior to keep an eye on is Papio South’s 6-5 Daniel Brocaille, who averages 17.7 points and 5.2 rebounds a game and also leads the team in assists (75) and steals (41).