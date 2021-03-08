 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A boys: Three regular-season rematches highlight first-round action
View Comments

Class A boys: Three regular-season rematches highlight first-round action

{{featured_button_text}}

The first round kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when Millard North takes on Millard South. Here's a game-by-game look at the schedule.

Tuesday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 3 Millard North (23-2) vs. Millard South (11-11), 1:30 p.m.: For the first time, all three Millard schools have qualified for the same state tournament. Millard North won the regular-season game between the schools 62-51 on Jan. 22, but the Patriots seem to be a different team now with a win over No. 7 Omaha Westside to end the regular season and victories against Lincoln Northeast (14-7) and No. 6 Papillion-La Vista to capture the district title. As seniors vying for a state championship for the final time, Millard North’s Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas won’t be taking anything for granted in their final high school games before heading to big-time college programs yet to be determined. Millard South has a potential high-end Division I college recruit themselves in 6-foot-5 freshman Will Cooper who averages 7.1 points per game.

No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-3) vs. No. 8 Millard West (17-5), 4 p.m.: This is a game that could’ve been played opening weekend, but Lancaster County’s three-week pause for high school winter sports kept Pius X from playing in their four-team pod that included the Wildcats. Millard West played in the district tournament and beat Westside in the finals without leading scorer, 6-5 senior Evan Meyersick (13.5 PPG). But the Wildcats have three other players who also average in double figures and can carry the load if need be — 6-3 senior Ryan Larsen (12.6 PPG), 6-3 senior James Conway (10.8 PPG) and 6-1 senior Dominic-DeAngelo Humm (10.8 PPG). Looks like a great matchup as both teams have height, balanced scoring and bench help.

No. 1 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. Lincoln East (10-12), 6:15 p.m.: East knocked off Pius X for the second time this season to win the district title, so the Spartans will have the defending state champion’s full attention, despite an 84-54 win over East on Feb. 6. Seeing East’s Carter Glenn battle Bellevue West Super-State senior point guard Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin commit) is the spotlight matchup, but the Spartans struggle to find an answer for 6-7 all-state senior Frankie Fidler (21.2 PPG) and an ever-improving 6-7 junior William Kyle inside.

No. 2 Creighton Prep (22-2) vs. No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South (15-9), 8:30 p.m.: Creighton Prep won the regular-season meeting 68-54 in late January. Papio South has won seven straight, including a win over No. 5 Omaha Central in the district finals, a team that was 2-0 against the Titans this season prior to postseason play. Creighton Prep is extremely balanced with four players averaging between 8.6 and 12 points per game with 6-8 junior Luke Jungers leading the way with both inside and outside skills. Another junior to keep an eye on is Papio South’s 6-5 Daniel Brocaille, who averages 17.7 points and 5.2 rebounds a game and also leads the team in assists (75) and steals (41).

High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News