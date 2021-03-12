Class A boys: Thomas, Mustangs light it up against Millard West for return trip to final

Thomas then sparked an 11-0 Millard North spurt in the final 2:18 of the third with nine of the points, which included a fast-break dunk and a three-pointer from the right corner. His offensive rebound and basket with five seconds left gave the Mustangs a 47-37 lead going into the final eight minutes.

During that stretch, "We started locking in on defense, got rebounds and got some runouts," Thomas said. "Our bench got into it, our crowd got into it and we just shut it (Millard West’s rally) down.

"We never get nervous," Thomas added when asked about Millard West taking the lead. "If we get nervous, that’s when everything goes wrong."

Millard North kept the Wildcats at bay in the fourth quarter by hitting 14 of 16 free throws and being patient offensively. Jasen Green, a 6-7 junior, and 6-5 senior Hunter Sallis added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the winners.

"I really liked our toughness and I liked hitting a lot of big free throws," Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. "We’re a running team, but I liked how we slowed it down in the fourth quarter, took care of the ball and controlled things."