Class A boys: Thomas, Mustangs light it up against Millard West for return trip to final

Saint Thomas came into the Class A boys state basketball tournament shooting 47% from beyond the three-point line.
So when the 6-foot-7 senior all-stater hit just 1 of 6 from beyond the arc in Millard North’s first-round win over Millard South on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Thomas used the next few days to fix the problem.
Thomas found the solution Friday night in the third-ranked Mustangs' 69-62 semifinal win over No. 8 Millard West in front of a COVID-19 restricted crowd of 6,000.
He knocked down 5 of 10 threes on his way to a game-high 26 points which helped propel the Mustangs into their second straight finals appearance.
Millard North (26-2) will meet defending state champion and No. 1 Bellevue West in the championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.
"Tuesday was really bad," Thomas said. "I just had to believe in myself. I got in the gym the whole week and focused on making them (three-pointers)."
Thomas hit 3 of 5 three-pointers in the second quarter and had 14 first-half points in propelling the Mustangs to a 31-23 halftime lead. Millard West (18-6) made a run in the third quarter, breaking down the Millard North defense for easy shots inside and briefly taking the lead 37-36 on a layup by Trace Thaden with 3:11 left in the period.
Thomas then sparked an 11-0 Millard North spurt in the final 2:18 of the third with nine of the points, which included a fast-break dunk and a three-pointer from the right corner. His offensive rebound and basket with five seconds left gave the Mustangs a 47-37 lead going into the final eight minutes.
During that stretch, "We started locking in on defense, got rebounds and got some runouts," Thomas said. "Our bench got into it, our crowd got into it and we just shut it (Millard West’s rally) down.
"We never get nervous," Thomas added when asked about Millard West taking the lead. "If we get nervous, that’s when everything goes wrong."
Millard North kept the Wildcats at bay in the fourth quarter by hitting 14 of 16 free throws and being patient offensively. Jasen Green, a 6-7 junior, and 6-5 senior Hunter Sallis added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the winners.
"I really liked our toughness and I liked hitting a lot of big free throws," Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. "We’re a running team, but I liked how we slowed it down in the fourth quarter, took care of the ball and controlled things."
Evan Meyersick, who hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer against Lincoln Pius X in the first round, led four Wildcats in double figures with 15 points. Ryan Larsen added 14 on the strength of a trio of three-pointers.
"That’s a really talented group of kids, and hopefully we don’t see another like it any time soon unless it’s at Millard West," Millard West coach Bill Morrison said. "They’re (Millard North) hard to defend, but I thought our guys had a great attitude and they competed."