Class A boys: Thomas' late jumper hoists Millard North over Papio South

Saint Thomas hadn’t hit a game-winning shot since, “I was little,” said the 6-foot-5 junior forward.
Thomas came up with the biggest shot in his career so far by sinking a 12-foot floater from right of the lane with 6 seconds left to lift No. 2 Millard North to a 62-60 victory against No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South in the first round of the Class A boys state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was Millard North’s fourth win this season over the Titans.
“I had a chance (for a game-winner) at Creighton Prep, but I missed that one,” Thomas said after helping Millard North (23-4) reach an 8:45 p.m. semifinal Friday with its second state tournament win in school history. “I was ready this time.”
Millard North decided to hold for the final shot after the Titans (17-8) tied it at 60 on a three-pointer by Graham Cassoutt with 53 seconds left.
After a timeout with 18 seconds left, the final play was designed to go to junior all-stater Hunter Sallis, who led the Mustangs with 20 points.
“They denied Hunter, they went on Jadin (Johnson), so I went 1-on-1 with my man, shot the floater and hoped it would go in,” said Thomas, who finished with 14 points.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon was comfortable with Thomas taking the final shot.
“We told him if he (Thomas) got the ball and saw a crease, take the crease and he sure did that,” Cannon said. “He’s really go on those 8-to-12-footers, and he hit a fabulous shot.”
The Titans went toe-to-toe with a Millard North team that has at least three players with Division I offers — the 6-4 Sallis, who has offers from Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon among others, 6-9 Stanford signee Max Murrell and 6-7 sophomore and Nebraska recruiting target Jasen Green.
Green finished with 13 points and Murrell added seven.
The Titans’ last lead came at 46-45 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter, a deficit erased when Sallis converted a three-point play with 6.9 seconds remaining.
Millard North appeared ready to take control when it scored the first six points of the fourth quarter on a Murrell jumper, a Sallis dunk and a tip-in from Green that made it 54-46.
The Titans, however, refused to go away behind 6-6 junior Danair Dempsey, who had a pair of baskets in the fourth quarter to cap off his 20-point performance. Jared Mattley, who injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Titans’ upset loss to Lincoln Northeast in the first round of districts, added 13.
“Dempsey was really tough tonight,” Cannon said. “We’ve got a 6-9, 6-8 and a 6-8 in there, and I kept thinking we’d get a stop. But we didn’t and quite a few times, we didn’t get the rebound either.”
Even though PBA seemed empty with only immediate family members allowed in the arena for the game, Cannon thought there was more of a state tournament atmosphere than he thought there would be.
“It wasn’t ideal, but I thought it was still great for the kids,” Cannon said. “I even saw a few students found their way in here somehow. I know a lot of people were back home watching on TV, and we thank them for their support.”