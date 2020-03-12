Class A boys: Thomas' late jumper hoists Millard North over Papio South

“We told him if he (Thomas) got the ball and saw a crease, take the crease and he sure did that,” Cannon said. “He’s really go on those 8-to-12-footers, and he hit a fabulous shot.”

The Titans went toe-to-toe with a Millard North team that has at least three players with Division I offers — the 6-4 Sallis, who has offers from Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon among others, 6-9 Stanford signee Max Murrell and 6-7 sophomore and Nebraska recruiting target Jasen Green.

Green finished with 13 points and Murrell added seven.

The Titans’ last lead came at 46-45 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter, a deficit erased when Sallis converted a three-point play with 6.9 seconds remaining.

Millard North appeared ready to take control when it scored the first six points of the fourth quarter on a Murrell jumper, a Sallis dunk and a tip-in from Green that made it 54-46.

The Titans, however, refused to go away behind 6-6 junior Danair Dempsey, who had a pair of baskets in the fourth quarter to cap off his 20-point performance. Jared Mattley, who injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Titans’ upset loss to Lincoln Northeast in the first round of districts, added 13.