Class A boys: The return of fans — and a crosstown rival — fuel Hunter Sallis in Millard North's first-round win

Between having fans in the stands, a rival on the court as an opponent and playing in a big-time college arena, there was plenty to fire up Hunter Sallis on Tuesday in the first round of the Class A state basketball tournament.

The 6-foot-5 senior Super-Stater and one of the top college recruits in the class of 2021 hit 9 of 12 shots on his way to a game-high 24 points to lead No. 3 Millard North to a 73-46 victory over Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With their second straight first-round win, the Mustangs, ranked No. 24 nationally according to MaxPreps, will play No. 8 Millard West at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Live updates: Stories, photos and more real-time developments from the boys state basketball tournament The state boys basketball tournament kicks off with six games at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday. Keep it here for updates.

Millard North made the state finals a year ago when COVID-19 was first arriving on the scene, and schools were restricted to 50 spectators during the tournament.

Vocal student sections for both schools were on hand Tuesday, a welcome sight for the Mustangs, who played most of the season with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place.

“This was very different than last year,” said Sallis, who has scholarship offers from blue-blood programs such as Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas. “We felt the energy from our student body and it gave us a little more fire. We had a lot of fun, and hopefully, we’ll have a lot of fun again on Friday.”