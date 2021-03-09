Class A boys: The return of fans — and a crosstown rival — fuel Hunter Sallis in Millard North's first-round win

Between having fans in the stands, a rival on the court as an opponent and playing in a big-time college arena, there was plenty to fire up Hunter Sallis on Tuesday in the first round of the Class A state basketball tournament.
The 6-foot-5 senior Super-Stater and one of the top college recruits in the class of 2021 hit 9 of 12 shots on his way to a game-high 24 points to lead No. 3 Millard North to a 73-46 victory over Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With their second straight first-round win, the Mustangs, ranked No. 24 nationally according to MaxPreps, will play No. 8 Millard West at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Millard North made the state finals a year ago when COVID-19 was first arriving on the scene, and schools were restricted to 50 spectators during the tournament.
Vocal student sections for both schools were on hand Tuesday, a welcome sight for the Mustangs, who played most of the season with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place.
“This was very different than last year,” said Sallis, who has scholarship offers from blue-blood programs such as Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas. “We felt the energy from our student body and it gave us a little more fire. We had a lot of fun, and hopefully, we’ll have a lot of fun again on Friday.”
Sallis, who had 15 points in the first half, put the Mustangs in front to stay with a three-pointer to make it 23-21 with 5:04 left in the first half. The Mustangs’ defense forced six Millard South turnovers in the second quarter in building a 31-24 halftime advantage after trailing 19-17 after one period.
Millard North (24-2) took command in the second half, outscoring the Patriots (11-12) 42-23 after intermission.
“For some reason, I like shooting in big arenas; hopefully that’s a good sign for college,” said Sallis, who buried a trio of threes in the first 16 minutes. “Defense turned everything around for us. We’ve been working on our defensive intensity, our rotations and making sure we’re not taking any plays off.”
Two Millard North teammates also getting Division I college recruiting interest — 6-7 senior Saint Thomas and 6-7 junior Jasen Green — both added 12 points.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon said his team played like they’ve practiced recently.
“In the last couple weeks, we’ve had some of the best practices these seniors have had since they’ve been here,” Cannon said. “I felt like we started turning things around today in the second quarter when defensively we stopped them seven of nine times. Then we had a good second half. We got stops and turned those into fast breaks.”
Four players — Blake Stenger, Michael Harding, Will Cooper and Jack Cooper — led Millard South with eight points each.