Class A boys: The 'incredible number' that has Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn on top of his game

Chucky Hepburn curled around a screen late in the fourth quarter against Lincoln East on Tuesday, began to penetrate inside before hooking a pass to Frankie Fidler, who was parked outside the three-point line.
Fidler nailed the shot for points 51, 52 and 53 as top-ranked Bellevue West took out the Spartans 55-47 in the opening round of the Class A state boys tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
For Hepburn, it was assist No. 214 for the season, an incredible number for a high school basketball player.
Hepburn's ability to score and finish strong at the basket appealed to college coaches and made him a top 150 recruit in the class of 2021. He averaged 18.3 points per game as a sophomore and 17.3 as a junior.
But it's Hepburn's passing that has fans in Badger land — he'll be suiting up for Wisconsin next year — eager to get the natural point guard on campus as soon as possible.
Hepburn entered state averaging 8.3 assists per game, easily the top mark in the state.
"It's an incredible number," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "He just finds his teammates and his teammates are ready, and his vision in the half court is as good as anybody I've ever had."
Hepburn entered the state tournament with an eye-popping 208 assists. His assist-to-turnover ratio (4-1) is pretty darn good, too.
In an 11-game stretch midway through the season, Hepburn's assist totals per game were 10, 12, 10, 13, 11, 4, 13, 10, 13, 9 and 11. Recently, Hepburn set the Bellevue West career record for assists, passing Josh Dotzler.
"Guys are finishing better, we've got more shooters than in the past, he's finding them at the three-point line and he's finding them for layups," Woodard said.
Hepburn, the 2020 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, averaged 6.5 dimes as a junior. He didn't necessarily put an emphasis on passing more this season. His focus was to make those around him better.
"I just know coming down to the state tournament, I had to get my teammates involved," the 6-foot-2 Super-Stater said. "A lot of these guys are newcomers so I just had to get these guys experience and get these guys confidence to know where to be to make shots in games like this."
Hepburn, who had 12 assists in a state semifinal game last year, is natural at point guard.
He worked a lot on his game with his dad at a younger age, and when he got into club ball, his coaches told him he had the chops to be a great point guard.
"They told me I had good court vision and after that I took it seriously," he said. "It's just something that came natural to me, ever since fourth grade."
With that comes studying film. Hepburn gravitates toward players like Chris Paul, who is with the Phoenix Suns now.
"He's just a floor general," Hepburn said. "I love how he facilitates and how he runs the team."
Hepburn will even study players not much older than he is now. Right now he's watching Auburn's Sharife Cooper.
Hepburn's current focus is on Lincoln. He'd love to assist the Thunderbirds to back-to-back Class A state championships.
"I don't try to focus on that," Hepburn said of his assist numbers. "I just try to play the game do whatever it takes to win."
