Class A boys: The 'incredible number' that has Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn on top of his game

In an 11-game stretch midway through the season, Hepburn's assist totals per game were 10, 12, 10, 13, 11, 4, 13, 10, 13, 9 and 11. Recently, Hepburn set the Bellevue West career record for assists, passing Josh Dotzler.

"Guys are finishing better, we've got more shooters than in the past, he's finding them at the three-point line and he's finding them for layups," Woodard said.

Hepburn, the 2020 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, averaged 6.5 dimes as a junior. He didn't necessarily put an emphasis on passing more this season. His focus was to make those around him better.

"I just know coming down to the state tournament, I had to get my teammates involved," the 6-foot-2 Super-Stater said. "A lot of these guys are newcomers so I just had to get these guys experience and get these guys confidence to know where to be to make shots in games like this."

Hepburn, who had 12 assists in a state semifinal game last year, is natural at point guard.

He worked a lot on his game with his dad at a younger age, and when he got into club ball, his coaches told him he had the chops to be a great point guard.