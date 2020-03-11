Class A boys state basketball first round preview: Rematch of '19 state title game highlights first day

Thursday’s games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
You have free articles remaining.
Elkhorn (17-7) vs. No. 3 Bellevue West (21-3), 2 p.m. – Elkhorn played just six Class A schools this season (4-2 record, all four wins coming against teams under .500). And Lincoln Northeast took care of the heavy lifting in districts by knocking off No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South in the first round, a team that beat the Antlers by 18 during the regular season. Led by 6-foot-4 senior Caden Schutte (11.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG), Elkhorn’s overall size and discipline on offense could be problematic for a Thunderbird team that likes to run. Super-State junior guard and Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn (17.7 PPG, 5 assists, 3 steals per game) ignites a Bellevue West offense that features three others who average in double-figures – 6-4 senior Louis Fidler (15.5 PPG), his brother 6-6 junior Frankie Fidler (11.5 PPG, 6 RPG) and 6-8 senior John Shanklin (10.7 PPG, 6.6 RPG).
No. 6 Omaha Westside (18-6) vs. No. 7 Creighton Prep (19-7), 3:45 p.m. – Throw out the first game these teams played, an 88-61 rout won by Westside on their home floor in early January. Westside’s potent perimeter players present problems for everyone the Warriors play, a group led by Nebraska-Omaha recruit and 6-2 senior all-stater Jadin Booth (22 PPG) and 6-2 senior PJ Ngambi (14.5 PPG). Prep will have a height advantage with 6-5 senior guard Spencer Schomers (12 PPG) and 6-6 junior Nebraska football recruiting target AJ Rollins (11.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG).
No. 2 Millard North (22-4) vs. No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South (17-7), 7 p.m. – There should be no surprises in this one as the teams have already met three times with Millard North posting wins of 16, 11 and five points. It’s only fitting that this game is in a Division I college venue with Millard North possessing four potential DI recruits, led by 6-4 junior Hunter Sallis (22.5 PPG, scholarship offers from Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon among others), 6-5 junior Saint Thomas (15.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG), 6-7 sophomore and Husker recruiting target Jasen Green (10.9 PPG) and 6-9 senior Stanford recruit Max Murrell (9.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 101 blocked shots). The Titans leading scorer, 6-1 senior Jared Mattley (16.5 PPG, 4.5 assists per game) was injured in the upset loss to Lincoln Northeast in the district tournament. They also go to 6-6 junior forward Danair Dempsey (13.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG).
No. 1 Omaha Central (21-3) vs. No. 5 Omaha South (19-5), 8:45 p.m. – A rematch of last year’s state final won by South. Led by the senior backcourt duo of 6-3 Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (23.5 PPG) and 6-2 Max Polk (15.1 PPG), Central swept a state tournament-type dress rehearsal the final weekend of the regular season with road wins at Millard North and Westside. South counters with the senior trio known as the “Three Amigos” in the backcourt in 6-foot Jay Saunders (19.7 PPG), 6-1 Tyrece Griggs (16.4 PPG) and 5-11 Skyler Wilson (14.9 PPG). Central won the regular season game 64-49 on Feb. 7.