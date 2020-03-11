Class A boys state basketball first round preview: Rematch of '19 state title game highlights first day

No. 2 Millard North (22-4) vs. No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South (17-7), 7 p.m. – There should be no surprises in this one as the teams have already met three times with Millard North posting wins of 16, 11 and five points. It’s only fitting that this game is in a Division I college venue with Millard North possessing four potential DI recruits, led by 6-4 junior Hunter Sallis (22.5 PPG, scholarship offers from Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon among others), 6-5 junior Saint Thomas (15.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG), 6-7 sophomore and Husker recruiting target Jasen Green (10.9 PPG) and 6-9 senior Stanford recruit Max Murrell (9.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 101 blocked shots). The Titans leading scorer, 6-1 senior Jared Mattley (16.5 PPG, 4.5 assists per game) was injured in the upset loss to Lincoln Northeast in the district tournament. They also go to 6-6 junior forward Danair Dempsey (13.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG).