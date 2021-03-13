 Skip to main content
Class A boys: Sallis, Johnson lead Millard North to first state title
CLASS A | MILLARD NORTH 84, BELLEVUE WEST 78, OT

Class A boys: Sallis, Johnson lead Millard North to first state title

Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13

Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn (24) gets fouled by Millard North’s Tyler Sandoval (43) and scores the basket in the first half of the Class A boys state basketball final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Jasen Green scored the first six points of overtime to give third-ranked Millard North a lead it never relinquished in taking an 84-78 win over No. 1 and defending state champion Bellevue West in the Class A state championship game Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Mustangs (27-2), ranked No. 24 nationally by MaxPreps, won the first state championship in school history. Bellevue West (25-2), ranked No. 16 nationally, was vying for its sixth state crown.

Hunter Sallis led three Mustangs in double figures with 25 points, while teammates Jadin Johnson and Green added 24 and 18, respectively. Johnson had 10 points in the first half as Millard North built a lead as large as 15 points before taking a 34-27 lead into intermission.

Bellevue West, which wiped out a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit, was paced by Chucky Hepburn’s 25 points and nine assists. Greg Brown had 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half and overtime.

