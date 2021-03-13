Class A boys: Sallis, Johnson lead Millard North to first state title

Jasen Green scored the first six points of overtime to give third-ranked Millard North a lead it never relinquished in taking an 84-78 win over No. 1 and defending state champion Bellevue West in the Class A state championship game Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Mustangs (27-2), ranked No. 24 nationally by MaxPreps, won the first state championship in school history. Bellevue West (25-2), ranked No. 16 nationally, was vying for its sixth state crown.

Hunter Sallis led three Mustangs in double figures with 25 points, while teammates Jadin Johnson and Green added 24 and 18, respectively. Johnson had 10 points in the first half as Millard North built a lead as large as 15 points before taking a 34-27 lead into intermission.

Bellevue West, which wiped out a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit, was paced by Chucky Hepburn’s 25 points and nine assists. Greg Brown had 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half and overtime.

Check back later for more photos and updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.