Class A boys: Quick hits from Millard North's win against Millard West
Class A boys: Quick hits from Millard North's win against Millard West

Millard North vs. Millard West, 3.12

Millard North's Saint Thomas celebrates after making a three-pointer against Millard West during a Class A state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Millard North is in the Class A state final for a second straight year.

What happened: No. 3 Millard North moved into the Class A state championship game with a 69-62 win over No. 8 Millard West in the semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Saint Thomas drained five three-pointers on his way to a game-high 26 points to lead the Mustangs (26-2). Thomas had 14 first-half points to lead Millard North to a 31-23 lead at the break. He then scored seven points during a 9-0 Mustang run late in the third quarter that turned a 37-36 deficit into a 45-37 lead in a span one minute, three seconds. Evan Meyersick led Millard West (18-6) with 15 points.

Worth noting: This is Millard North’s second straight finals appearance. The Mustangs have never won a boys basketball state title.

What’s next: Millard North will face either No. 1 and defending state champion Bellevue West or No. 2 Creighton Prep in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

The scene: Student sections return to add to excitement to state basketball tournament
Live updates: The last 12 teams battle Friday for a spot in the boys basketball finals — follow the action with us
Ron Powell

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Husker News