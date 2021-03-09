Class A boys: Playing for ailing coach, Lincoln East puts up fight against defending champ Bellevue West

Playing in the Class A boys state basketball tournament provides plenty of incentive.

Playing for your ailing coach can add even more to that.

The Lincoln East players and coaches learned Monday evening that Spartan head coach Jeff Campbell had tested positive for COVID-19 and wouldn’t be on the bench Tuesday for their first-round game against defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Bellevue West.

With assistant coach Matt Wrenholt in charge, East went toe-to-toe with the No. 16 team nationally according to MaxPreps. East whittled a 15-point deficit early in the third quarter down to seven in the final minute before falling to the heavily favored Thunderbirds 55-47 Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“It was a bummer and we really wanted to get the 'W' for him,” said East senior guard Carter Glenn, who scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds in his final high school game. “He’s put so much into this program.”

It was a much different game than Bellevue West’s 84-54 regular-season win over the Spartans (10-13) on Feb. 6. East used the same formula that worked for two wins over Pius X, including the district final. East spread the floor and then let Glenn and the other guards find cracks in the defense while playing scrappy defense on the other end.