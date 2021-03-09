Class A boys: Playing for ailing coach, Lincoln East puts up fight against defending champ Bellevue West

Bellevue West’s Frankie Fidler (14) drives around a screen by teammate Josiah Dotzler as Lincoln East’s Quinton Adams defends in the second half of a Class A first-round game at the state tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Carter Glenn drives to the basket against Bellevue West’s William Kyle and Josiah Dotzler (22) in the first half Tuesday during a first-round game at the Class A state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Playing in the Class A boys state basketball tournament provides plenty of incentive.
Playing for your ailing coach can add even more to that.
The Lincoln East players and coaches learned Monday evening that Spartan head coach Jeff Campbell had tested positive for COVID-19 and wouldn’t be on the bench Tuesday for their first-round game against defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Bellevue West.
With assistant coach Matt Wrenholt in charge, East went toe-to-toe with the No. 16 team nationally according to MaxPreps. East whittled a 15-point deficit early in the third quarter down to seven in the final minute before falling to the heavily favored Thunderbirds 55-47 Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“It was a bummer and we really wanted to get the 'W' for him,” said East senior guard Carter Glenn, who scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds in his final high school game. “He’s put so much into this program.”
It was a much different game than Bellevue West’s 84-54 regular-season win over the Spartans (10-13) on Feb. 6. East used the same formula that worked for two wins over Pius X, including the district final. East spread the floor and then let Glenn and the other guards find cracks in the defense while playing scrappy defense on the other end.
Brayden McPhail, a 5-10 junior, was the most effective offensively for the Spartans with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
“If you can hold a team like that to 55 points, you have to feel fantastic about your chances in the game,” Wrenholt said. “The kids played with a lot of heart and courage tonight, I’m extremely proud of them.”
Bellevue West (24-2) outscored East 18-7 in the second quarter to open up a 28-16 halftime lead. After building a 15-point cushion early in the third quarter, the Thunderbirds led 53-39 with 2:24 left in the game after a three-pointer by Frankie Fidler, a 6-7 all-stater and Nebraska-Omaha recruit who led all scorers with 22 points.
The Spartans, however, refused to go away. Back-to-back threes by Glenn and McPhail cut the deficit to 54-47 in the final minute, and East missed a three that would’ve sliced it to four.
Bellevue West is moving into the semifinals for the fourth straight year, but coach Doug Woodard’s critique of the performance was blunt.
“It was bad,” Woodard said. “We practiced really well. The old adage that you’re going to play like you practiced, not true. Very low energy, very low alertness off the ball.”
Greg Brown and Josiah Dotzler added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the winners.
