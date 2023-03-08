Omaha Westside took advantage of its second chance.

Dominating after the opening few minutes, the Class A fifth-ranked Warriors blasted No. 6 Lincoln East 84-54 Wednesday in the opening round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"We were talking yesterday (about how) very rarely in life do you get a chance at a do-over," Westside coach Jim Simons said. "You get your doors blown off by these guys a month ago at home, you don't play well in this arena last year, and the first two, three minutes of the game, we can't make a shot, they make a three, it's 6-0, and doubt starts sneaking in your mind.

"And it was good to see our guys just stick with it."

On Feb. 7, East went into the Westside gym and picked up one of its best wins of the season, a decisive 66-50 victory that was part of a run of 10 wins in 11 games leading into state.

And the Spartans started hot Wednesday, scoring the game's first six points and leading 10-5 midway through the first quarter.

"We got out early and hit some shots early on, then they upped their pressure and aggressiveness," East coach Jeff Campbell said. "They were more aggressive offensively and defensively. We had a hard time staying in front of them defensively.

"And when you get down against them, you can’t get stops, it doesn’t really matter what you’re doing on offense, because the lead stays the same or they expand it."

Westside (19-7) shot 56% from the field and hit six three-pointers after going 0-for-16 from long range in the teams' first meeting. The only quarter in which the Warriors didn't make at least half their shots was the fourth, and they still hit 8 of their 17 attempts.

Westside used a 25-6 run spanning the first and second quarters to open a 14-point lead, and East got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.

The final result was the most lopsided Class A state tournament game since 2015, when Omaha South beat South Sioux City 68-34.

"They beat us in all facets," Campbell said. "They were just a more aggressive team tonight."

Eleven Westside players scored, led by Kevin Stubblefield with 20 points. Tate Odvody added 10 points, and Rickey Loftin chipped in 10 on 4-for-4 shooting off the bench.

East (19-6) got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Carter Mick. Carter Tempelmeyer finished with 13 points, while Jared Townsley had nine.

Westside is 6-1 since that February loss to East, with the only defeat coming by two points in overtime to top-ranked Bellevue West. The Warriors and Thunderbirds will meet in Friday's semifinals.

Photos: Day 1 of the boys state hoops tournament