Omaha Westside took advantage of its second chance.
Dominating after the opening few minutes, the Class A fifth-ranked Warriors blasted No. 6 Lincoln East 84-54 Wednesday in the opening round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"We were talking yesterday (about how) very rarely in life do you get a chance at a do-over," Westside coach Jim Simons said. "You get your doors blown off by these guys a month ago at home, you don't play well in this arena last year, and the first two, three minutes of the game, we can't make a shot, they make a three, it's 6-0, and doubt starts sneaking in your mind.
"And it was good to see our guys just stick with it."
On Feb. 7, East went into the Westside gym and picked up one of its best wins of the season, a decisive 66-50 victory that was part of a run of 10 wins in 11 games leading into state.
And the Spartans started hot Wednesday, scoring the game's first six points and leading 10-5 midway through the first quarter.
"We got out early and hit some shots early on, then they upped their pressure and aggressiveness," East coach Jeff Campbell said. "They were more aggressive offensively and defensively. We had a hard time staying in front of them defensively.
"And when you get down against them, you can’t get stops, it doesn’t really matter what you’re doing on offense, because the lead stays the same or they expand it."
Westside (19-7) shot 56% from the field and hit six three-pointers after going 0-for-16 from long range in the teams' first meeting. The only quarter in which the Warriors didn't make at least half their shots was the fourth, and they still hit 8 of their 17 attempts.
Westside used a 25-6 run spanning the first and second quarters to open a 14-point lead, and East got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.
The final result was the most lopsided Class A state tournament game since 2015, when Omaha South beat South Sioux City 68-34.
"They beat us in all facets," Campbell said. "They were just a more aggressive team tonight."
Eleven Westside players scored, led by Kevin Stubblefield with 20 points. Tate Odvody added 10 points, and Rickey Loftin chipped in 10 on 4-for-4 shooting off the bench.
East (19-6) got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Carter Mick. Carter Tempelmeyer finished with 13 points, while Jared Townsley had nine.
Westside is 6-1 since that February loss to East, with the only defeat coming by two points in overtime to top-ranked Bellevue West. The Warriors and Thunderbirds will meet in Friday's semifinals.
Elkhorn South's Gavin Hornbacher tries to guard a shot by Millard North's Elijah Gaeth in the second half of a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
using an in camera double exposure, A cheerleaders pom-pom to frame the photo, Millard North's Neal Mosser blocks a layup attempt by Elkhorn South's Evan Werner in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Camden Monie goes up against Elkhorn South defenders in the second half, during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Elijah Gaeth (center) battles to the rim past Elkhorn South's Gavin Hornbacher (left) and Alec Noonan in the secondhalf during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Caden Stone goes up against Millard North's Elijah Gaeth in the second half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Jacob Martin reacts after scoring three in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Jacob Martin celebrates after making three in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Neal Mosser celebrates with his team after taking a early lead over Elkhorn South in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins and Elkhorn South's Evan Werner vie for a rebound in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) raises his arm during before an inbound play against Lincoln North Star as Eldon Turner (10) looks on during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Lazerek Houston (1) dribbles through contact against Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (left) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) stretches out for a layup against Lincoln North Star's William Schafer (middle) as Isaiah Wraggs-McMorris (3) looks on during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) walks on court to face Lincoln North Star in a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) makes a no-look pass against against Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech (left) and Lazerek Houston (1) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) shoots a step-back jumper against Lincoln North Star's William Schafer (12) as Brennon Clemmons (bottom) looks on during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) screams after scoring a bucket against against Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech (left) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (middle) jumps into contact against Lincoln North Star's Sam Schaefer (5) and Lazerek Houston (1) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Brandon Clemmons (23) and William Schafer (right) try to grab a loose ball against Bellevue West during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek (4) and the Bellevue West bench flex after an and-one against Lincoln North Star during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson stretches out for a layup during Wednesday's Class A state tournament first-round game against North Star at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star fans Mason Ford (left), Brandon Robinson Jr. and Dylan Hallett react after an and-one call against Bellevue West during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown (11) smiles and high fives a teammate during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown (back) prepares to block a shot by Lincoln East's Christian Melessa (0) as Caleb Mitchell (bottom) fouls with a hit to the head during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield (middle), Ashton Metoyer (left) and Malik Crawford (right) smile after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Maddox Anderson (12) leaps in the air for a layup attempt against Lincoln East's Cater Mick (left) and Connor Hamilton (right)during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell (middle) is fouled at the rim by Lincoln East's Carter Mick (left) and Connor Hamilton (3) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown (11) shoots a free throw attempt against Lincoln East during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Joshua Evans (10) and Rickey Loftin (1) holds up "W"s after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell (4) dribbles the ball away from Lincoln East's Carter Mick (back) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning (right) pleads his case to a teammate after fouling Lincoln East during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Rickey Loftin (1) looks up at the scoreboard during a Class A state tournament first-round game againt Lincoln East on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Rickey Loftin (1) blocks a shot by Lincoln East's Carter Mick (24) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East fans try to distract an Omaha Westside free throw during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Christian Melessa (0) wipes his face with his jersey during a Class A state tournament first-round game against Omaha Westside on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside players celebrate after an and-one agianst Lincoln East during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Sidney's Cameron Leeling (left) and Micah Schneider (right) can't quite stop Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger from scoring during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Sidney's Koleman Kaiser (42) and Alek Doty (right) can't quite stop Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (left) from scoring during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Drake Zimmerman (left) takes the ball away from Sidney's Jaeden Dillehay during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger passes the ball away in front of Sidney players during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Drake Zimmerman (left) makes a shot past Sidney's Landon Riddle (3) and Micah Schneider during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Drake Zimmerman (5) drives the ball down the baseline past Sidney's Jacob Dowse during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger puts up a shot in front of Sidney's Jacob Dowse (left) and Isak Doty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Connor Hamilton (3) shoots over Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody during a Class A state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell (4) holds up three fingers after draining a three-point shot against Lincoln East during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omama Westside's Caleb Benning (2) tips the ball away from Lincoln East's Carter Mick (24) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Malik Crawford (5) shoots a three-point shot over Lincoln East's Jared Townsley (10) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger makes a layup over Sidney players during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem attempts a shot over Sidney's Koleman Kaiser during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood student Ty Beetison and others cheer for the team against Sidney during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood student MaKenna Larsen and others cheer for the team against Sidney during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) is fouled by Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech (left) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (10) dribbles the ball up court against Lincoln North Star during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) lays the ball in against Lincoln North Star's Lazerek Houston (back) and Brennon Clemmons (23) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorris (3) lays the ball in while being contested by Lincoln North Star's Sam Schaefer (back) and William Schafer (12) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Lazerek Houston (1) bats the ball in the air for an attempted pass against Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star head coach Lee Steinbrook (middle) looks on during a Class A state tournament first-round game against Bellevue West on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Brennon Clemmons looks on during a Class A state tournament first-round game against Bellevue West on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el (13) smiles at the Bellevue West bench during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) shoots a three-point shot over Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el (13) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) lets out a scream after scoring a basket against Lincoln North Star during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) dribbles up court against Lincoln north Star's William Schafer (12) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wahoo's Treyten Simon (left) and Garrett Grandgenett walk off the court after losing to Auburn during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Auburn players celebrate after defeating Wahoo during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's Anthony Simon looks to make a shot over Auburn's Nixon Ligouri during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's Marcus Glock drives against Auburn's Payton Boden during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Auburn's Nixon Ligouri (left) tries to hold onto the ball next to Wahoo's Anthony Simon during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's Marcus Glock (0) makes a free throw against Auburn during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's students cheer for the team against Auburn during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's De'Andre Nelson (2) looks to make a shot over Auburn's Carson Leslie during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's Garrett Grandgenett (left) and Auburn's Mav Binder vie for possession of the ball during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
