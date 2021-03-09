Class A boys: Millard West's Evan Meyersick announces return with buzzer-beating shot to stun Pius X

Evan Meyersick missed the district tournament because of COVID-19.
So the 6-foot-5 senior, a walk-on recruit for the Nebraska football team, is making the most of his opportunity to play in the Class A boys state basketball tournament.
After Lincoln Pius X tied the game with 3.8 seconds left, Meyersick went up high to catch football-like inbound pass from James Conway just past halfcourt, then he drove to the basket and hit a stumbling, off-balance layup as time expired to lift No. 8 Millard West to a 47-45, first-round win over the No. 4 Thunderbolts on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We practice that play all the time, but usually I don’t shoot that shot,” said Meyersick, who scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter while also contributing a key blocked shot in the final 15 seconds.
But when the Pius X defense covered his other options, Meyersick, the team’s leading scorer, decided to take things into his own hands.
“I didn’t play the best game ever and I was a little shaky, but I trusted myself to make a play,” said Meyersick, who earlier came out of nowhere to block a Sam Hoiberg game-tying layup off the backboard with 14 seconds left. “I lost my balance once I’d shot it, I looked back up, saw it go through and heard everyone scream.
“The team came through for me at districts, so now I’m coming through for them at state,” added Meyersick, who was finally cleared to begin practice this past Saturday.
With its first win at state since 2000 and just the second state victory ever, Millard West (18-5), which defeated No. 6 Omaha Westside in the district finals to reach state, advances to a 6:15 p.m. semifinal Friday against Millard North.
Millard West never trailed after a three-pointer by Ryan Larsen put the Wildcats up 4-2 with 4:58 left in the first quarter. Larsen, a 6-3 senior guard, led all scorers with 17 points.
Millard West led 44-37 with 1:40 left in the game after a layup by Meyersick. But the Wildcats missed the front end of three one-and-ones in the final 1:04, leaving the door open after Conway sank 1 of 2 foul shots with 14.4 seconds left to make it 45-42.
Hoiberg, who led the Thunderbolts with 13 points, appeared to force overtime with a three-pointer from the left wing with 3.8 seconds left.
“We throw it in to Evan, and he has to make a shot or find someone,” Millard West coach Bill Morrison said. “He’s off-balance, but he’s played 80-plus games for us in his career. That’s the guy we want to have the ball in that situation.”
Hoiberg’s twin brother, Charlie, added 10 points for the Bolts, who finished the season 18-4. Like the Wildcats, Pius X struggled at times to score in the defensive battle.
“Our kids battled and fought to the end,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “It was a bit of a struggle for us most of the game, but we made some big defensive plays and got just enough offense at the end to give us an opportunity.
“A 6-5 wide receiver made a nice play there at the end, hitting a shot falling out of bounds,” Spicka added. “I thought we defended it relatively well. It was just a great athlete making a play.”
