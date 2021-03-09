Class A boys: Millard West's Evan Meyersick announces return with buzzer-beating shot to stun Pius X

Evan Meyersick missed the district tournament because of COVID-19.

So the 6-foot-5 senior, a walk-on recruit for the Nebraska football team, is making the most of his opportunity to play in the Class A boys state basketball tournament.

After Lincoln Pius X tied the game with 3.8 seconds left, Meyersick went up high to catch football-like inbound pass from James Conway just past halfcourt, then he drove to the basket and hit a stumbling, off-balance layup as time expired to lift No. 8 Millard West to a 47-45, first-round win over the No. 4 Thunderbolts on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We practice that play all the time, but usually I don’t shoot that shot,” said Meyersick, who scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter while also contributing a key blocked shot in the final 15 seconds.

But when the Pius X defense covered his other options, Meyersick, the team’s leading scorer, decided to take things into his own hands.

“I didn’t play the best game ever and I was a little shaky, but I trusted myself to make a play,” said Meyersick, who earlier came out of nowhere to block a Sam Hoiberg game-tying layup off the backboard with 14 seconds left. “I lost my balance once I’d shot it, I looked back up, saw it go through and heard everyone scream.