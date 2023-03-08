Gretna used a 9-0 run after Lincoln Southeast went ahead 50-49 with 2:30 left to edge the Knights 60-53 Wednesday night in the first round of the Class A state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In a competitive game both ways, the outcome wasn't secure until the Dragons went 6-for-7 at the free-throw line in the final 28.6 seconds.

Leading 51-50, Gretna got a three-pointer from Alex Wilcoxsen with 45 seconds left off a loose ball scramble to extend the lead to five.

Southeast led 43-38 with less than seven minutes left after Bangot Dak opened the fourth quarter with a layin and a three-pointer to break a 38-38 tie.

Landon Pokorski finished with 24 points for Gretna, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the first half.

Dak had 17 points, eight rebounds, and five blocked shots for Southeast.

