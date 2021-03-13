Class A boys action at state this week was a 'festival for Nebraska high school basketball'

The entire Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd rose to its feet late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Class A state championship game, and the energy was palpable.
The intensity of the crowd only served to further the intensity on the court as Nebraska’s two best teams duked it out on the biggest stage.
Both Bellevue West (No. 16) and Millard North (No. 24) are ranked in MaxPrep’s national top 25, and the level of basketball on display showed just that.
"I think it was a festival for Nebraska high school basketball, and I hope folks appreciate the level of guys that were out there and the level of play," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "It’s not something you see every year, and it’s a special thing to be able to be a part of it."
After their semifinal win over Millard West Friday night, the Mustangs stuck around to watch Bellevue West defeat nationally ranked No. 25 Creighton Prep 95-94 in a triple-overtime thriller. That game alone was enough to stand the test of time, but the Thunderbirds followed with a second instant classic.
Despite trailing by 15 points in the second quarter, Bellevue West came back to take the game all the way to overtime.
“They came out and gave us their best shot, so I give them props for that. They’re just competitors,” Millard North senior Jadin Johnson said.
The third quarter featured a mind-boggling period in which Bellevue West and Millard North combined to score 14 points in just over a minute. In the second half alone, Bellevue West shot 19-for-29 (65.5%), and Millard North wasn’t far off the pace with a 16-for-27 (59.3%) second-half effort.
The high-level Division I talent shined their brightest as well. Hunter Sallis, the No. 7 recruit in the entire nation according to Rivals, scored 25 points, and Johnson, an Old Dominion recruit, added 24 of his own for Millard North.
On Bellevue West, Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn also scored 25 points and Omaha signee Frankie Fidler added 11.
The talent didn’t stop there, either. Saint Thomas, an uncommitted three-star in the 2021 class, scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. Jasen Green is currently a three-star recruit in the 2022 class, but the Millard North junior may see additional scholarship offers after scoring 18 points in the win.
And one of the brightest young stars in the state, Bellevue West sophomore Josiah Dotzler, scored 10 points as well. All seven of those players could be headed for successful college careers, and they also represent the growing level of basketball talent in the state.
"Me, Saint, Jadin, Jasen, Chucky, Frankie and all of those people who are now getting noticed on a national level, I feel like we’re setting the wave for a younger group of kids and making the basketball (in Nebraska) a lot better," Sallis said.
A near-capacity crowd filled Pinnacle Bank Arena up to the 300-levels just to witness the talent on display Saturday, and those lucky enough to be in attendance are not likely to forget it soon.
"It’s going to be talked about, I’m sure, for a lot of years," Woodard said.