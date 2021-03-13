Class A boys action at state this week was a 'festival for Nebraska high school basketball'

The entire Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd rose to its feet late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Class A state championship game, and the energy was palpable.

The intensity of the crowd only served to further the intensity on the court as Nebraska’s two best teams duked it out on the biggest stage.

Both Bellevue West (No. 16) and Millard North (No. 24) are ranked in MaxPrep’s national top 25, and the level of basketball on display showed just that.

"I think it was a festival for Nebraska high school basketball, and I hope folks appreciate the level of guys that were out there and the level of play," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "It’s not something you see every year, and it’s a special thing to be able to be a part of it."

After their semifinal win over Millard West Friday night, the Mustangs stuck around to watch Bellevue West defeat nationally ranked No. 25 Creighton Prep 95-94 in a triple-overtime thriller. That game alone was enough to stand the test of time, but the Thunderbirds followed with a second instant classic.