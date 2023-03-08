The pressure of playing in the state tournament is difficult enough.

Add in the pressure Bellevue West puts on you, and the task gets that much taller.

A 10-0 run early in the first quarter gave Class A's top-ranked team separation, and the Thunderbirds kept Lincoln North Star at arm's length the rest of the way in a 68-46 win Wednesday in the first round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"They just put so much pressure on you. They put so much pressure on you defensively, and they make you have a really hard time slowing the game down, which is what we needed to do to be successful," North Star coach Lee Steinbrook said. "And give them credit — they shot the ball so well early that it didn't give us a chance to slow the game down.

"They played great early — a great team that played great."

The Thunderbirds (27-0) led by double figures for the final 25-plus minutes. Trailing 20-10 early in the second quarter, North Star missed a bunny that would have cut the deficit to single digits, and Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler followed with back-to-back three-pointers to extend the lead back to 16 points.

No. 8 North Star (17-9) got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

"I think we had one team foul at the end of the (first) quarter. So even though we didn't shoot it great, we shot it well enough," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "And our pressure defensively was really starting to get to them, so we got some good separation there."

Dotzler scored 21 points for Bellevue West, with Jaden Jackson adding 19. The Thunderbirds shot 48% from the floor, hit nine three-pointers and forced 15 North Star turnovers — five of which came in the first quarter as Bellevue West bolted out of the gate.

The Thunderbirds' four-guard lineup gave the ball away just seven times and outscored North Star's starting guards 49-7.

"Guard play, whether it's high school, collegiately, professionally, that's it. That's really the whole thing, especially when you get to this level," Woodard said. "We're blessed with that, and hopefully that will show the next couple nights."

Bellevue West will play Omaha Westside in a 6 p.m semifinal Friday at PBA as it seeks to become the first unbeaten Class A champion since 2012.

North Star, in its first season under Steinbrook, got a game-high 26 points from Antallah Sandlin'el on 10-for-13 shooting. Brennon Clemmons added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Sandlin'el's development into one of Class A's top scorers was a key subplot in North Star's run.

"Our seniors really bought in early and gave us a chance to have a really good season. Especially Brennon and Antallah. They just believed in the style we were going to play, how we were going to play, and the success we could have. And then everybody else kind of followed that," Steinbrook said.

"It set the tone for our season, it set the tone for our style of play, which allowed us to win games. But also set the tone for the future success of the program."

