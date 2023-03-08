Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to recap the girls state basketball tournament and look ahead to the boys action.
The pressure of playing in the state tournament is difficult enough.
Add in the pressure Bellevue West puts on you, and the task gets that much taller.
A 10-0 run early in the first quarter gave Class A's top-ranked team separation, and the Thunderbirds kept Lincoln North Star at arm's length the rest of the way in a 68-46 win Wednesday in the first round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"They just put so much pressure on you. They put so much pressure on you defensively, and they make you have a really hard time slowing the game down, which is what we needed to do to be successful," North Star coach Lee Steinbrook said. "And give them credit — they shot the ball so well early that it didn't give us a chance to slow the game down.
"They played great early — a great team that played great."
The Thunderbirds (27-0) led by double figures for the final 25-plus minutes. Trailing 20-10 early in the second quarter, North Star missed a bunny that would have cut the deficit to single digits, and Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler followed with back-to-back three-pointers to extend the lead back to 16 points.
No. 8 North Star (17-9) got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
"I think we had one team foul at the end of the (first) quarter. So even though we didn't shoot it great, we shot it well enough," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "And our pressure defensively was really starting to get to them, so we got some good separation there."
Dotzler scored 21 points for Bellevue West, with Jaden Jackson adding 19. The Thunderbirds shot 48% from the floor, hit nine three-pointers and forced 15 North Star turnovers — five of which came in the first quarter as Bellevue West bolted out of the gate.
The Thunderbirds' four-guard lineup gave the ball away just seven times and outscored North Star's starting guards 49-7.
"Guard play, whether it's high school, collegiately, professionally, that's it. That's really the whole thing, especially when you get to this level," Woodard said. "We're blessed with that, and hopefully that will show the next couple nights."
Bellevue West will play Omaha Westside in a 6 p.m semifinal Friday at PBA as it seeks to become the first unbeaten Class A champion since 2012.
North Star, in its first season under Steinbrook, got a game-high 26 points from Antallah Sandlin'el on 10-for-13 shooting. Brennon Clemmons added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Sandlin'el's development into one of Class A's top scorers was a key subplot in North Star's run.
"Our seniors really bought in early and gave us a chance to have a really good season. Especially Brennon and Antallah. They just believed in the style we were going to play, how we were going to play, and the success we could have. And then everybody else kind of followed that," Steinbrook said.
"It set the tone for our season, it set the tone for our style of play, which allowed us to win games. But also set the tone for the future success of the program."
Photos: Day 1 of the boys state hoops tournament
Elkhorn South's Gavin Hornbacher tries to guard a shot by Millard North's Elijah Gaeth in the second half of a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
using an in camera double exposure, A cheerleaders pom-pom to frame the photo, Millard North's Neal Mosser blocks a layup attempt by Elkhorn South's Evan Werner in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Camden Monie goes up against Elkhorn South defenders in the second half, during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Elijah Gaeth (center) battles to the rim past Elkhorn South's Gavin Hornbacher (left) and Alec Noonan in the secondhalf during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Caden Stone goes up against Millard North's Elijah Gaeth in the second half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Jacob Martin reacts after scoring three in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Jacob Martin celebrates after making three in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Neal Mosser celebrates with his team after taking a early lead over Elkhorn South in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins and Elkhorn South's Evan Werner vie for a rebound in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) raises his arm during before an inbound play against Lincoln North Star as Eldon Turner (10) looks on during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Lazerek Houston (1) dribbles through contact against Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (left) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) stretches out for a layup against Lincoln North Star's William Schafer (middle) as Isaiah Wraggs-McMorris (3) looks on during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) walks on court to face Lincoln North Star in a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) makes a no-look pass against against Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech (left) and Lazerek Houston (1) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) shoots a step-back jumper against Lincoln North Star's William Schafer (12) as Brennon Clemmons (bottom) looks on during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) screams after scoring a bucket against against Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech (left) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (middle) jumps into contact against Lincoln North Star's Sam Schaefer (5) and Lazerek Houston (1) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Brandon Clemmons (23) and William Schafer (right) try to grab a loose ball against Bellevue West during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek (4) and the Bellevue West bench flex after an and-one against Lincoln North Star during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson stretches out for a layup during Wednesday's Class A state tournament first-round game against North Star at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star fans Mason Ford (left), Brandon Robinson Jr. and Dylan Hallett react after an and-one call against Bellevue West during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown (11) smiles and high fives a teammate during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown (back) prepares to block a shot by Lincoln East's Christian Melessa (0) as Caleb Mitchell (bottom) fouls with a hit to the head during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield (middle), Ashton Metoyer (left) and Malik Crawford (right) smile after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Maddox Anderson (12) leaps in the air for a layup attempt against Lincoln East's Cater Mick (left) and Connor Hamilton (right)during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell (middle) is fouled at the rim by Lincoln East's Carter Mick (left) and Connor Hamilton (3) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown (11) shoots a free throw attempt against Lincoln East during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Joshua Evans (10) and Rickey Loftin (1) holds up "W"s after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell (4) dribbles the ball away from Lincoln East's Carter Mick (back) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning (right) pleads his case to a teammate after fouling Lincoln East during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Rickey Loftin (1) looks up at the scoreboard during a Class A state tournament first-round game againt Lincoln East on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Rickey Loftin (1) blocks a shot by Lincoln East's Carter Mick (24) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East fans try to distract an Omaha Westside free throw during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Christian Melessa (0) wipes his face with his jersey during a Class A state tournament first-round game against Omaha Westside on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside players celebrate after an and-one agianst Lincoln East during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Sidney's Cameron Leeling (left) and Micah Schneider (right) can't quite stop Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger from scoring during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Sidney's Koleman Kaiser (42) and Alek Doty (right) can't quite stop Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (left) from scoring during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Drake Zimmerman (left) takes the ball away from Sidney's Jaeden Dillehay during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger passes the ball away in front of Sidney players during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Drake Zimmerman (left) makes a shot past Sidney's Landon Riddle (3) and Micah Schneider during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Drake Zimmerman (5) drives the ball down the baseline past Sidney's Jacob Dowse during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger puts up a shot in front of Sidney's Jacob Dowse (left) and Isak Doty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Connor Hamilton (3) shoots over Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody during a Class A state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell (4) holds up three fingers after draining a three-point shot against Lincoln East during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omama Westside's Caleb Benning (2) tips the ball away from Lincoln East's Carter Mick (24) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Malik Crawford (5) shoots a three-point shot over Lincoln East's Jared Townsley (10) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger makes a layup over Sidney players during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem attempts a shot over Sidney's Koleman Kaiser during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood student Ty Beetison and others cheer for the team against Sidney during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood student MaKenna Larsen and others cheer for the team against Sidney during a Class C-1 state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) is fouled by Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech (left) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (10) dribbles the ball up court against Lincoln North Star during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) lays the ball in against Lincoln North Star's Lazerek Houston (back) and Brennon Clemmons (23) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorris (3) lays the ball in while being contested by Lincoln North Star's Sam Schaefer (back) and William Schafer (12) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Lazerek Houston (1) bats the ball in the air for an attempted pass against Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star head coach Lee Steinbrook (middle) looks on during a Class A state tournament first-round game against Bellevue West on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Brennon Clemmons looks on during a Class A state tournament first-round game against Bellevue West on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el (13) smiles at the Bellevue West bench during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) shoots a three-point shot over Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el (13) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) lets out a scream after scoring a basket against Lincoln North Star during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) dribbles up court against Lincoln north Star's William Schafer (12) during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wahoo's Treyten Simon (left) and Garrett Grandgenett walk off the court after losing to Auburn during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Auburn players celebrate after defeating Wahoo during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's Anthony Simon looks to make a shot over Auburn's Nixon Ligouri during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's Marcus Glock drives against Auburn's Payton Boden during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Auburn's Nixon Ligouri (left) tries to hold onto the ball next to Wahoo's Anthony Simon during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's Marcus Glock (0) makes a free throw against Auburn during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's students cheer for the team against Auburn during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's De'Andre Nelson (2) looks to make a shot over Auburn's Carson Leslie during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's Garrett Grandgenett (left) and Auburn's Mav Binder vie for possession of the ball during a Class B state tournament game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at (402) 473-7436 or
cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!