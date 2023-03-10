Bellevue West cruised into the Class A state title game Friday night, routing Omaha Westside 74-41 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It was a clinic from the start for the Thunderbirds (28-0), who scored the first five points and led 19-4 after eight minutes.

Westside's longest run with a 6-0 spurt in the second quarter after the Warriors had fallen behind by 18.

The T-Birds started the third quarter with an 18-2 run, and it was academic from there.

Josiah Dotzler had 21 points for Bellevue West, who had 11 players score.

Kevin Stubblefield had 10 for Westside (19-8).

