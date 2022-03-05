Clark Grell: Much like this year's unique state setup, a Nebraska playground fantasy draft brings the boys and girls together

Alyssa Fortik loved basketball so much, she didn't care who she played with or against growing up.

At recess, Fortik was crashing the boys' party, and crashing the boards, on the concrete slab. She wanted to ball.

"I would definitely play with all the boys because all the girls would just sit and talk," Malcolm's fearless junior point guard said. "I would play football and I would play basketball. …

"I'd say guys are just built for pickup games, so they were definitely fun to hang out with."

When the state basketball tournament begins Monday in Lincoln, the boys will be hanging out with the girls and the girls will be hanging out with the boys.

They won't be sharing the same basketball, but they will be sharing the spotlight for six consecutive days.

For the first time, the girls and boys basketball tournaments will take place in the same week instead of following the usual two-weekend format. Because Pinnacle Bank Arena was needed this weekend for the Big Ten wrestling championships, the NSAA had to come up with a one-year fix.

When a first-round game between the Bennington and Platteview boys wraps up Monday morning, the next bunch to take the floor at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be the Millard South and Bellevue West girls. Championship Saturday is now a two-day crowning event. Three girls teams and three boys teams will be crowned champs Friday. Six more will cut down the nets Saturday.

It will be different. A tad chaotic. But, man, it should be fun. If you like binge-watching basketball, grab a large popcorn and a box of M&Ms.

Think about this: There will be 96 teams in Lincoln to begin the week. That means numerous opportunities to watch many of the state's elite players.

Some of them joined the Journal Star on Thursday night for a cool little project — the Prep Extra playground draft. We asked eight players, four boys and four girls, to draft their playground teams, picking players from all over the state.

William Kyle (Bellevue West), Connor Millikan (Platteview), Cale Jacobsen (Ashland-Greenwood), Jacob Sjuts (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family), Taylor McCabe (Fremont), Britt Prince (Elkhorn North), Bailey Kissinger (Hastings St. Cecilia) and Fortik (Malcolm) are talented basketball players.

You know what? They're also pretty good talent scouts.

Their homework: Imagine you're a playground captain and you get to pick four players (two boys and two girls) to team up with. With the entire state at their disposal, our captains were tasked with building an elite pick-up game team.

Fortik, who had the first pick (No pressure, Alyssa!), took Grand Island star Isaac Traudt with the No. 1 overall selection. Our eight playground captains agreed, the Virginia recruit was the consensus No. 1 pick.

Jasen Green of Millard North was quickly off the board, too.

Sjuts, a Class C-2 standout, hadn't seen her in person, but he knew and saw enough highlight clips of Inia Jones to select the Omaha Central sophomore point guard out of Class A. Prince may play most of her games near the Omaha metro area, but the Elkhorn North standout sophomore knew Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl would make for a good first-round selection.

By the time the draft was complete, players from Class A to Class D-1 were picked.

Like Taylor McCabe from beyond the arc, our eight playground captains were clutch in their picks (You can watch a video of the entire draft at JournalStar.com).

Through it all, it was fun to see four boys and four girls from across several classes come together in one place (thank goodness for Zoom). Soon, those eight players will be in another place (Lincoln) together. They each have different backgrounds and different skill sets, but the goal is the same.

For many of them, their love for basketball began on playgrounds in their respective towns and neighborhoods. In Jacobsen's case, it was the gym at Ashland-Greenwood, where his dad was the head coach, and of course, in the driveway at home.

"It was head-to-head battles," Jacobsen said of playing one-on-one against his brothers. "When I work out with my older brother, we finish out workouts with game-winners most of the time. Yeah, it's something you dream of forever and you always think about."

For one Thursday night, Jacobsen, who plays in Class C-1, and our seven other playground draft captains came from different schools, different classes and different genders for one lighthearted and fun activity. They shared the stage, if there is such a thing on a Zoom call.

In a couple of days they'll share the Lincoln stage. Boys and girls. Girls and boys.

Just like on the playground, all are welcome.

