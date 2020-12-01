Clark Grell: High school athletes in Lancaster County deserve transparency from local leaders

We learned quickly, things can be very fluid during a pandemic.
What is an acceptable threshold yesterday may not be feasible tomorrow.
But barring any late changes, 255 high schools in Nebraska will start their basketball seasons this week. The 15 boys basketball teams and the 15 girls teams in Lancaster County will not.
Those schools had their winter sports seasons, including wrestling and swimming, paused by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Nov. 13 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. We'll find out later this week if the pause will be extended or lifted.
To be clear, this space is not a plea to allow teams in Lancaster County to hit the gyms and play games.
This is a call for more transparency from our local government and health leaders as it relates to COVID-19 and high school activities.
No doubt, players, coaches and parents are bummed about not being able to practice while the rest of the state gets the opportunity to do so. But they're frustrated, too.
They're frustrated because health officials note a spike of COVID-19 among teams and athletic competitions without providing evidence of them being super-spreaders.
Days after the Nov. 13 announcement, the Journal Star asked the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for evidence of COVID-19 spikes resulting from high school games and practices. In an email response, Scott Holmes, manager of the environmental public health division, said the Health Department had identified COVID-19 cases associated with youth sports.
Holmes did not provide any numbers or cite specific examples, though we know some exist. The Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast volleyball programs had to quarantine at different times this fall.
A doctor from the University of Nebraska Medical Center was asked by the Journal Star if UNMC had seen any major outbreaks caused by high school sports. The doctor did not have any data to share, but said he has heard anecdotal stories.
The reality is anecdotal stories of COVID-19 transmission go beyond high school sports.
Virus spread, unfortunately, can be traced to just about everything — social gatherings, stores, bars, places of work, schools, etc. There are anecdotal stories of people testing positive for COVID-19 despite taking extra measures to avoid it. You can be responsible about the virus and still get it.
There are also anecdotal stories of high school teams making sacrifices and taking the health precautions very seriously. Omaha Skutt volleyball players did not hang out with anyone outside the team during the season, standout Lindsay Krause said after the SkyHawks won a state championship in November.
There are numbers that back up the idea that school-, city- and county-enforced protocols work. More than 92% of the scheduled high school football games were played this fall, and only one state football playoff game was forfeited because of COVID-19. About 94% of scheduled volleyball matches were played, and softball was able to play 98% of its scheduled games.
Ironically, LPS — the largest school district with winter sports currently on pause — had a very successful fall when it came to executing a plan to play safely through a pandemic. None of Lincoln's varsity football and softball programs had to stop for mass quarantines. Whatever LPS was doing, it worked well. Coaches will tell you there are structures in place to make this work.
Obviously, winter sports are a different challenge. They're indoors, it's flu season and COVID-19 cases are much higher now than they were in August, September and October. In fact, positivity rates are far higher than they were when the discussions in July were to play or not to play.
So it's a legitimate question: Is it safe to play high school sports right now?
For those answers, we need to turn to our local leaders and health officials.
If it's safe to play sports — right now, the rest of the state says it is — then great. Implement strict spectator guidelines and let them play. If it's not safe, that's fine, too.
But if the Health Department decides to extend the pause in Lancaster County later this week, here's hoping for more information from our local leaders, including those in leadership roles at LPS, in what they're seeing at high school sports venues.
Players want to play and compete. More than anything, they want transparency. Considering all the work they've put into their sport during the offseason, at the very least, they deserve that.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
