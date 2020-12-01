Clark Grell: High school athletes in Lancaster County deserve transparency from local leaders

Ironically, LPS — the largest school district with winter sports currently on pause — had a very successful fall when it came to executing a plan to play safely through a pandemic. None of Lincoln's varsity football and softball programs had to stop for mass quarantines. Whatever LPS was doing, it worked well. Coaches will tell you there are structures in place to make this work.

Obviously, winter sports are a different challenge. They're indoors, it's flu season and COVID-19 cases are much higher now than they were in August, September and October. In fact, positivity rates are far higher than they were when the discussions in July were to play or not to play.

So it's a legitimate question: Is it safe to play high school sports right now?

For those answers, we need to turn to our local leaders and health officials.

If it's safe to play sports — right now, the rest of the state says it is — then great. Implement strict spectator guidelines and let them play. If it's not safe, that's fine, too.

But if the Health Department decides to extend the pause in Lancaster County later this week, here's hoping for more information from our local leaders, including those in leadership roles at LPS, in what they're seeing at high school sports venues.

Players want to play and compete. More than anything, they want transparency. Considering all the work they've put into their sport during the offseason, at the very least, they deserve that.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

