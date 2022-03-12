Clark Grell: For the Jacobsens, Shepards and Princes, these basketball memories will never fade

The state tournament can create memories that never fade away.

For Cale Jacobsen, this year's weeklong basketball rush in Lincoln will likely stick with him for as long as he can remember.

The Ashland-Greenwood senior, who missed almost his entire junior season because of an ACL injury, made the most important assist of his high school career when he kicked out a pass to Evan Shepard for the game-winning shot at the buzzer against Auburn in Saturday's Class C-1 boys final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Two days earlier, Jacobsen scored a C-1 tournament-record 43 points in the semifinals.

Etched in those moments with Jacobsen was his younger brother Dane, who is a sophomore guard on the team. Older brother Tyler Craven, an assistant coach for the Bluejays, was there, too, as was dad, the Ashland-Greenwood school principal.

So, yeah, state basketball literally brings the Jacobsen family together.

"I think there was one game (during state) I sat down on the bench after the game and I looked to my left at my older brother and to the right, my younger brother," Cale Jacobsen said. "It just makes your heart happy.

"And then you look over and Dad's leading some cheer in the student section."

Basketball is a big deal in the Jacobsen family. Brad Jacobsen was the Ashland-Greenwood boys coach — he led the Jays to a state semifinal appearance in 2007 — before he turned his full focus to being school principal in 2011.

When Brad Jacobsen coached, it was 6-year-old Cale making his way over to the gym from elementary school to watch his dad run practice. He picked up a few things then.

"He learned all of those things, like don't bounce the ball when the coach is talking," Ben Jacobsen said.

"That's just their life," the father continued about Cale and Dane. "They just grew up in the gym. We live really close to the school, so they're at work with me when they were younger."

Saturday marked the final time that Cale, Dane and Tyler sat together on the same bench or shared the same basketball court. They couldn't have asked for a better finish.

Family roots ran deep at this year's intertwined state tournament. Brothers and sisters watched each other play on the same day or on back-to-back days.

It was six solid days of basketball for the McCabe family, which watched Taylor, a senior at Fremont, lead the Tigers to a state title, and Peyton, a sophomore at Omaha Skutt, play in a state final.

Jacobsen's teammate, Shepard, hit the shot of his life, a three-pointer from the corner to lift Ashland-Greenwood past three-time defending state champion Auburn.

A night earlier, Shepard was at Pinnacle Bank Arena rooting for his first cousin Sarah Shepard, who got herself a Class A gold medal.

A big part of the Shepard gang took up two rows behind the Ashland-Greenwood bench Saturday to root for Evan and his Bluejay teammates.

Shepard's grandfather Wes, who made a great impact in high school sports, passed away last summer, and Shepard was asked what his grandfather would have thought of Saturday's performance.

"I think he'd be ecstatic, especially with my cousin winning it yesterday," Shepard said. "But I also hope that he'd be ecstatic about the way we performed out there and the way we handled ourselves playing this game for God's glory and not for ours."

Shepard's older cousin, of course, is Jessica Shepard, who had a decorated high school career before winning a national title with Notre Dame.

Basketball and trophies are starting to go well together for the Prince family, too.

Britt Prince performed brilliantly in the Class B girls final Saturday, leading her team to back-to-back state championships. Her biggest fan just so happens to coach her.

"To share what I love to do with my daughter, what she loves to do, there's nothing that means more to me than that," said Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince. "I think coupled with the fact that you have such amazing girls, everybody on the team I love … they're like my daughters."

