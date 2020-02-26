You are the owner of this article.
City boys basketball subdistrict finals preview
City boys basketball subdistrict finals preview

Raymond Central vs. Lincoln Christian, 2.25

Lincoln Christian's Justin Bubak (12) drives to the basket to dunk against Raymond Central's Cole Wayman (32) in the first half Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Thursday's games

C1-2 at Southeast: Malcolm (7-16) vs. No. 4 Lincoln Christian (19-7), 7 p.m. Matching up with Lincoln Christian’s height – 6-11 sophomore Easton Marshbanks, 6-6 junior Drew Beukelman, 6-5 senior all-stater Justin Bubak and 6-4 senior Ashton Carlson – will be a tall order for the Clippers. Win or lose, Christian appears to have clinched a spot in the district finals.

D2-2 at Weeping Water: No. 4 Parkview Christian (18-6) vs. No. 5 Johnson-Brock (16-8), 7 p.m. Behind all-stater Ty Hahn, a Nebraska walk-on football recruit who averages 20 points a game, defending state champion Johnson-Brock has won five straight and is 9-2 in its last 11 games, the only two losses coming to No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart. Parkview won the first meeting between the teams 64-43 in the first round of the MUDECAS tournament Jan. 14 behind 18 points from Jamal Smith, 16 by Jamie Juncal and 11 from Logan Page. Barring a rash of upsets in other subdistrict finals, both teams are in good shape for advancing to the district finals.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

