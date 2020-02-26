City boys basketball subdistrict finals preview

Thursday's games

C1-2 at Southeast: Malcolm (7-16) vs. No. 4 Lincoln Christian (19-7), 7 p.m. Matching up with Lincoln Christian’s height – 6-11 sophomore Easton Marshbanks, 6-6 junior Drew Beukelman, 6-5 senior all-stater Justin Bubak and 6-4 senior Ashton Carlson – will be a tall order for the Clippers. Win or lose, Christian appears to have clinched a spot in the district finals.

D2-2 at Weeping Water: No. 4 Parkview Christian (18-6) vs. No. 5 Johnson-Brock (16-8), 7 p.m. Behind all-stater Ty Hahn, a Nebraska walk-on football recruit who averages 20 points a game, defending state champion Johnson-Brock has won five straight and is 9-2 in its last 11 games, the only two losses coming to No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart. Parkview won the first meeting between the teams 64-43 in the first round of the MUDECAS tournament Jan. 14 behind 18 points from Jamal Smith, 16 by Jamie Juncal and 11 from Logan Page. Barring a rash of upsets in other subdistrict finals, both teams are in good shape for advancing to the district finals.