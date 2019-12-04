City boys basketball preseason capsules

Christian
Coach: Gary Nunnally. Last season’s record: 17-9.
Returning letterwinners: Justin Bubak, 6-5, Sr.; Ashton Carlson, 6-3, Sr.; Gavin McGerr, 6-0, Jr.; Drew Beukelman, 6-6, Jr.; Easton Marshbanks, 6-11, So. Others to watch: Colby Schluckebier, 6-0, Sr.
Outlook: Three starters return, led by Bubak, a two-time, first-team all-stater who averaged 19.7 points per game and a 6.6 rebounds a contest a year ago. Bubak is one of the top players in the state regardless of class and can score at all three levels. Carlson (8.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG) and McGerr are returning starters at forward and point guard, respectively. The Crusaders started the season rated No. 1 a year ago and was up-and-down the entire winter. This team is a state championship contender if it can find consistency.
College View
Coach: Ben Origas. Last season’s record: 11-8.
Returning letterwinners: Matthan Sigowa, 6-0, Sr.; Garrett Fortney, 6-0, So. Others to watch: Carter Trumble, 6-1, So.; Adin Ockenga, 5-11, So.; Ethan Halfhill, 5-9, So.
Outlook: The Eagles graduated four starters off last season’s team, the lone returning regular being Sigowa, who averaged 6.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Fortney leads a talented sophomore class after averaging 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds as a freshman.
East
Coach: Jeff Campbell. Last season’s record: 18-6, Class A No. 9 final ranking.
Returning letterwinners: Jett Janssen, 6-5, Sr.; Carter Glenn, 5-9, Jr. Others to watch: Tayvione Bluford Jones, 5-7, Sr.; Tyler Brown, 6-2, Sr.; Pal Dak, 6-2, Sr.; Luke Spethman, 5-9, Sr.; Evan Spring, 6-4, Sr.; Quinton Adams, 6-2, Jr.; Trevor Henrickson, 6-4, Jr.; Eli Wirth, 5-10, Jr.; Quinten Hupp, 6-0, So.; Brayden McPhail, 5-8, So.
Outlook: Janssen and Glenn are the only returning letterwinners but both were starters as Glenn averaged 8.3 points per game as the point guard and Janssen, a football standout, was at nine points and 6.3 boards per game in the post. Among the players making the jump up to varsity this season is Brown, a Nebraska track recruit and a state champion discus thrower.
Lincoln High
Coach: Dan Noble. Last season’s record: 14-10.
Returning letterwinners: Jaxson Barber, 6-4, Sr.; Tre Dixon, 6-0, ,Sr.; Davis Buchanan, 6-0, Sr.; Jaxon Eddie, 6-2, Sr. Others to watch: Brynn Bradley, 6-4, Sr.; Simon Perkins 6-3, Sr.; Ja Reese Lott-Buzby, 6-1, So.; Livon Ramsey, 6-4, Jr.
Outlook: The Links lost nine seniors to graduation, so it’s a new-look team in many areas. Barber, an Emory University recruit, is the lone returning starter after averaging 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as a wing a year ago. Dixon, Buchanan and Eddie saw valuable playing time a year ago and should be ready for expanded roles. The newcomers are talented, but need experience. The Links face a tough season-opener at home Thursday (5:15 p.m.) against Millard North.
Lutheran
Coach: Jason Glines. Last season’s record: 13-9.
Returning letterwinners: Luke Volin, 6-2, Sr.; Joshua Puelz, 6-3, Jr.; Tice Jenkins, 6-1, Sr.; Ethan Zager, 6-0, Sr.; Kyle Luebbe, 6-0, Sr. Others to watch: Tanner Lebo, 5-10, Sr.; Andrew Lofgren, 6-1, Sr.; Max Bartels, 5-10, So.; Josh Duitsman, 6-1, So.
Outlook: The Warriors drop to Class C-2 this winter and figure to be in the mix with a No. 9 preseason ranking. Volin (9.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG) and Puelz (11.9 PPG, 7.2 RPG) are both returning starters and provide a solid base to build around. Lutheran’s difficult schedule begins right away Thursday with a home game against No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic.
Northeast
Coach: Monte Ritchie. Last season’s record: 6-18.
Returning letterwinners: Jakob Bard, 5-8, Sr.; Carson Busch, 5-10, Sr.; Kobe Schejbal, 5-11, Sr.; Reece Fuchs, 6-7, Sr.; Pierce Bazil, 6-2, Jr.; Zachary Moerer, 6-1, Jr.; Connor Renard, 6-7, Jr.; Zander Beard, 5-11, So.
You have free articles remaining.
Others to watch: Jesston Howard, 5-11, Sr.; Carlos Valdez, 6-2, So.; Adonis Jones, 5-9, So.
Outlook: The Rockets made huge strides last season reaching the district final, and they look to be much improved again this winter with a number of three-year starters back in the fold. Busch had a breakout season as a junior, averaging 14.1 points per game, while Bard contributed seven points and four assists per game as his running mate in the backcourt. Look for Bazil to emerge as a second scoring threat after averaging 8.7 PPG as a sophomore. Renard and Fuchs give Northeast a strong presence inside.
North Star
Coach: Tony Quattrocchi. Last season’s record: 17-9, Class A state tournament semifinals, No. 4 final ranking.
Returning letterwinners: Donavan Williams, 6-5, Sr.; Luke Juracek, 6-0, Sr.; Kwat Abdelkarim, 6-3, Jr.; Jared Lopez, 6-3, Sr. Others to watch: Josh Brown, 6-1, Jr.; DJ McGarvie, 6-3, Jr.; Darick Edwards, 5-11, Sr.; Jake Seip, 6-3, Jr.; Duane Thomas, 6-2, Sr.; Logan Edwards, 6-0, Sr.; Brennon Clemmons Jr., 6-4, Fr.
Outlook: Once Williams, a first-team Super-Stater and Nebraska recruit, returns from his ACL injury later this month or early January, the Navigators should be competitive with the elite teams in the state. Juracek, Abdelkarim and Lopez also started a year ago on North Star’s state semifinal team.
Parkview Christian
Coach: Nathan Godwin. Last season’s record: 10-12.
Returning letterwinners: Jamal Smith, 5-8, Sr.; Logan Page, 6-2, Sr.; Connor Brooks, 6-2, Sr.; Duy Hoang, 5-11, Sr.; Jalen Curry, 6-3, Sr.; Tevin Godwin, 5-10, Jr.; Isaiah Neal, 5-6, Jr.; Elijah Matthews, 5-9, So.; Seth Stoll, 5-10, So.
Others to watch: Jamie Juncal, 6-4, Sr.; Anthony Goehring, 6-1, Sr.; Chandler Page, 6-0, Fr.; Jaheim Curry, 6-0, So.; Jaquez Curry, 6-0, So.
Outlook: Smith and Page started last season as Page averaged 8.4 PPG and 6.7 RPG and Smith was at 6.3 PPG as the starting point guard. Godwin figures to have an increased role after averaging 4.4 PPG last season. Look for Juncal and Goehring to make an immediate impact for the Patriots, who could be among the top teams in Class D-2 this season.
Pius X
Coach: Brian Spicka. Last season’s record: 27-2, Class B state champions, No. 1 final ranking.
Returning letterwinners: Kolbe Rada, 6-1, Sr.; Mitchell Sebek, 6-2, Sr.; Tayden Gentrup, 6-3, Sr. Others to watch: Sam Hoiberg, 5-10, Jr.; Charlie Hoiberg, 5-10, Jr.; Jake Greisen, 6-5, Jr.; Luke Taubenheim, 6-2, Jr.; Sam Easley, 6-3, Jr.; Sam Hastreiter, 6-5, So.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts move back up to Class A this season, and the return of two starters (Rada and Sebek) provides a solid foundation for them to be competitive in the largest class.
Southeast
Coach: Jonah Bradley. Last season’s record: 8-15.
Returning letterwinners: Max Renn, 6-1, Sr.; Gage Johnson, 6-4, Sr.; McGinness Schneider, 6-1, Jr.; Ajantate Hogan, 6-4, Jr.; Jake Appleget, 6-4, So. Others to watch: Max Dorfmeyer, 6-1, Sr.; Derek Branch, 5-10, Jr.
Outlook: Four starters are back, a group led by Hogan, an explosive, athletic guard who averaged a team-high 17.8 PPG and 4.7 RPG. Renn (6.7 PPG), Schneider (5.3 PPG) and Johnson (3.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG) were also in the line-up a year ago. The Knights have the pieces to be much improved this season.
Southwest
Coach: Alex Bahe. Last season’s record: 7-16.
Returning letterwinners: Brayton Christensen, 6-5, Sr.; Jayson Wakefield, 6-2, Sr.
Others to watch: Dane Gebers, 6-4, Sr.; Grady Works, 5-11, Jr.; Tyler Sellentin, 6-5, Jr.; Jackson Decker, 6-3, Jr.; Max Petersen, 6-0, Jr.; Ben Hunzeker, 6-3, So.; Jared Bohrer, 5-11, Sr.; Jamison Focht, 6-3, So.; Dillon Riedmiller, 6-5, So.; Myles Hoehne, 6-2, So.; Matt Rink, 6-5, So.; Rylan Smith, 6-1, Fr.
Outlook: The Silver Hawks graduated 11 seniors off last year’s squad so Christensen and Wakefield (a Doane commit) will be counted for leadership as the lone two returning letterwinners. Bahe expects sophomores Bohrer, Hunzeker and Riedmiller to be major contributors this season.