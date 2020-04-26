You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Christian's Bubak commits to Missouri Western
View Comments

Christian's Bubak commits to Missouri Western

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn vs. Lincoln Christian, 3.13

Lincoln Christian's Justin Bubak (12) puts up a shot over Auburn's Cameron Binder during a Class C-1 boys state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Lincoln Christian senior all-state swingman Justin Bubak has committed to Missouri Western to continue his basketball career, announcing his decision on Twitter Sunday.

The 6-foot-5 Bubak earned first-team Class C-1 all-state honors for the third straight year this past season when he averaged 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Bubak, a first-team all-city selection as a senior, led the Crusaders to the semifinals of the C-1 boys state tournament in both 2018 and ’20.

Bubak averaged 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds as a junior a year ago.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News