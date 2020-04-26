Christian's Bubak commits to Missouri Western

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Lincoln Christian senior all-state swingman Justin Bubak has committed to Missouri Western to continue his basketball career, announcing his decision on Twitter Sunday.

The 6-foot-5 Bubak earned first-team Class C-1 all-state honors for the third straight year this past season when he averaged 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Bubak, a first-team all-city selection as a senior, led the Crusaders to the semifinals of the C-1 boys state tournament in both 2018 and ’20.