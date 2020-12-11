Christian's Beukelman does more than 'all right' to pace Crusaders in win over rival Lutheran

Lincoln Christian boys basketball coach Gary Nunnally jokingly downplayed Drew Beukelman’s performance Friday night.
“He did all right,” Nunnally said with his smile after the 6-foot-7 senior scored 28 points to the lead the Class C-1 No. 6 Crusaders to a 64-47 home victory over Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian School.
The more serious assessment from the coach contained much more praise as Beukelman had his entire offensive arsenal on display. He was 11-of-19 from the field overall and 3-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc. He finished drives to the basket in transition, nailed midrange jumpers and threw down an early second-quarter dunk off an alley-oop pass from Gavin McGerr.
“What I’m really pleased with Drew is his mental toughness, and he’s come a long way in that area,” said Nunnally, whose team never trailed after an 8-0 start. The Crusaders led 35-22 at half and extended that margin to as many as 23 points (56-33) early in the fourth quarter.
“So if he makes a mistake or misses a shot, he’s just moving on to the next play,” the Crusader coach added. “He can obviously score from all three levels, but he’s worked really hard to improve his defense and rebounding this season.”
Beukelman has the opportunity to play on the perimeter because of the inside presence of 7-foot junior Easton Marshbanks, who had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go with a game-high eight rebounds.
“Easton gives me the option to play from all three levels, and it’s really helpful having a 7-footer screening for you when you drive to the basket,” Beukelman said. “My teammates did a great job setting me up tonight. We were sharing the ball well and they got it to me in spots where I could score.”
Gabe Schmidt, a 5-10 sophomore, paced Lutheran (0-1) with 12 points. Joshua Puelz, a 6-3 senior and last year’s leading scorer (15 points per game average), battled foul trouble and was held to four points.
“I really thought our guys bought into playing hard on the defensive end tonight,” Nunnally said. “For just one week of practice, I felt like we played at a pretty high level.”
Christian faces a challenging stretch before the Christmas break, playing at C-2 No. 4 Sutton on Saturday before traveling to face C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic next Friday.
Christian girls 53, Lutheran 35
The Crusaders nailed 14 three-point baskets to improve to 2-0. Makylee Ailes and Hallie Hueser each netted four threes on their way to 17 and 12 points, respectively, for the winners.
Addi Ernstmeyer’s nine points paced Lutheran in its season opener.
