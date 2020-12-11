Christian's Beukelman does more than 'all right' to pace Crusaders in win over rival Lutheran

Lincoln Christian boys basketball coach Gary Nunnally jokingly downplayed Drew Beukelman’s performance Friday night.

“He did all right,” Nunnally said with his smile after the 6-foot-7 senior scored 28 points to the lead the Class C-1 No. 6 Crusaders to a 64-47 home victory over Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian School.

The more serious assessment from the coach contained much more praise as Beukelman had his entire offensive arsenal on display. He was 11-of-19 from the field overall and 3-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc. He finished drives to the basket in transition, nailed midrange jumpers and threw down an early second-quarter dunk off an alley-oop pass from Gavin McGerr.

“What I’m really pleased with Drew is his mental toughness, and he’s come a long way in that area,” said Nunnally, whose team never trailed after an 8-0 start. The Crusaders led 35-22 at half and extended that margin to as many as 23 points (56-33) early in the fourth quarter.

“So if he makes a mistake or misses a shot, he’s just moving on to the next play,” the Crusader coach added. “He can obviously score from all three levels, but he’s worked really hard to improve his defense and rebounding this season.”