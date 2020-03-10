Christian's absence from state a year ago motivated the Crusaders this season

Ashton Carlson and some of his Lincoln Christian boys basketball teammates went to the Class C-1 state tournament semifinal games a year ago at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A sense of jealousy mixed with a dose of determination launched the start of LCS’s journey to the 2020 tournament, where the fourth-ranked Crusaders (21-4) take on No. 6 Wayne in the first round Thursday (3:45 p.m.) at the Devaney Sports Center.
“I was just shaking my head and thinking, ‘That should be us out there right now,’ knowing the talent we had,” said Carlson, a 6-foot-4 senior who averages 13.4 points per game and leads the team in assists with 68. “It definitely put a chip on our shoulder.”
With Justin Bubak as an all-state sophomore and Carlson also contributing, the Crusaders took third at the C-1 state tournament in 2018. Most of that team returned the next season, Christian was preseason No. 1 and proceeded to start the season 1-5.
The Crusaders recovered to finish 17-9, but lost to Ashland-Greenwood in the subdistrict final and they weren’t able to secure one of the four wild cards into the district finals.
Going into last season, “We were pretty confident we were going to win state,” said the 6-5 Bubak, who leads the team in scoring (16.5 ppg), rebounding (5.4 rpg), steals (48) and blocked shots (30).
“Losing like we did was pretty heartbreaking, especially for our seniors,” Bubak added. “We didn’t want to repeat going through what the seniors did in our last season.”
With the school’s 16th state tournament appearance, this year’s Crusaders hope to add to the history of four state championships and four state runner-up trophies. They’ve established a résumé this season that rivals anyone else’s in C-1.
Christian enters state with an eight-game winning streak and a 15-1 record since Christmas. During that span, the Crusaders have two wins over C-1 state qualifier Kearney Catholic, a victory against B state qualifier Norris and wins against three other teams (Crete, Boys Town and Bishop Neumann) that have been rated at one point in the season.
The lone loss is to C-2 state qualifier Grand Island Central Catholic in the Centennial Conference tournament final.
The Crusaders also have one of the taller teams in the state, regardless of class. Along with the length that Bubak and Carlson bring on the perimeter, 6-6 junior Drew Beukelman also plays on the wing, averaging 9.2 points per game, while dishing out 66 assists.
In the middle is 6-11 Easton Marshbanks, a sophomore who is averaging 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and continues to improve rapidly.
A pair of junior guards — 5-11 Gunner Dworak and 6-foot Gavin McGerr — combine to average 8.6 points per game.
Bubak has a number of Division II college offers and is on the radar screen of several Division I programs, so defenses tend to focus their attention on him.
The Crusaders have shown a number of times this season the fallacy of doing that.
“Somebody threw a junk defense at me and we scored within 10 seconds in like eight possessions in a row,” said Bubak, a two-time all-stater. “It didn’t work at all because we have too many offensive weapons.”
Coach Gary Nunnally says Christian’s ability defensively to disrupt teams on the perimeter with its height along with having a rim protector inside with Marshbanks sets this season’s team apart. Christian has blocked 89 shots and registered 184 steals.
“The big thing about our effort on the defensive end is we have all five guys doing it together,” Nunnally said. “It doesn’t matter how big and long you are. If you’ve only got four guys playing defense and one who is not, it’s not going to work. And the guys coming off the bench defend hard as well.”