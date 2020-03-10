Christian's absence from state a year ago motivated the Crusaders this season

Ashton Carlson and some of his Lincoln Christian boys basketball teammates went to the Class C-1 state tournament semifinal games a year ago at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A sense of jealousy mixed with a dose of determination launched the start of LCS’s journey to the 2020 tournament, where the fourth-ranked Crusaders (21-4) take on No. 6 Wayne in the first round Thursday (3:45 p.m.) at the Devaney Sports Center.

“I was just shaking my head and thinking, ‘That should be us out there right now,’ knowing the talent we had,” said Carlson, a 6-foot-4 senior who averages 13.4 points per game and leads the team in assists with 68. “It definitely put a chip on our shoulder.”

With Justin Bubak as an all-state sophomore and Carlson also contributing, the Crusaders took third at the C-1 state tournament in 2018. Most of that team returned the next season, Christian was preseason No. 1 and proceeded to start the season 1-5.

The Crusaders recovered to finish 17-9, but lost to Ashland-Greenwood in the subdistrict final and they weren’t able to secure one of the four wild cards into the district finals.