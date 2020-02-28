Christensen leads Silver Hawks past Omaha Northwest; Southwest faces Millard North next

It’s been an up-and-down year for a young Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team, but senior Brayton Christensen can say he won his final home high school game.
The 6-foot-5 Nebraska Wesleyan commit scored 19 points to lead the Silver Hawks to a 67-64 win over Omaha Northwest in a first-round game at the A-2 district tournament Friday night. With the victory, Southwest (10-15) advances to a semifinal contest Saturday at No. 2 Millard North (7 p.m.) to face a Mustang team that has four Division I college recruits on it.
It was Southwest’s first win in district play since 2013.
“I was definitely motivated because I knew it was going to be my last game in this gym and it feels good to win,” Christensen said. “It’s been a long time since Southwest has won a district game, so no matter who it’s against, it feels good. I’m excited to play Millard North tomorrow.”
The Silver Hawks never trailed after a 9-0 start to the second quarter gave them a 24-19 advantage. Southwest had a similar start to the third quarter, reeling off the first seven to take its largest lead at 36-25.
Northwest (4-19) never went away. Ja’Marius Adams, a 6-foot senior guard who scored a game-high 26 points, went off for 13 in both the first and third periods, helping the Huskies get as close as two points late in the third before taking a 50-45 deficit into the final 8 minutes.
Five different Silver Hawks scored in the fourth quarter to hold off the Huskies, whose full-court pressure defense forced five Southwest turnovers in the final period and 15 for the game.
A Christensen layup produced the final score with 33 seconds left. Northwest missed a pair of three-point attempts in the final seven seconds that could’ve sent the game to overtime.
Northwest nailed 11 three-pointers, something Southwest coach Alex Bahe didn’t account for in the pregame scouting report.
“I think they were shooting 24% from beyond the three-point line (on the season), so we wanted to clog the paint, stop the drive and make them shoot contested threes. Unfortunately they made them,” Bahe said.
“We had some flurries of turnovers that allowed them to get into transition and kept them in the game,” added Bahe, whose team shot 52% from the field (26-of-50). “With the length and defensive pressure Millard North can put on you, we have to clean that up tomorrow.”
Freshmen and sophomores accounted for 34 of Southwest’s points as 6-2 sophomore Ben Hunzeker had 10 points and seven rebounds and 5-11 sophomore guard Jared Bohrer and 6-5 sophomore forward Dillon Riedmiller scored eight points each.
Bohrer has a single-season school-record 59 three-pointers this winter.
The opportunity to go against one of the top juniors in the nation in Millard North’s 6-4 Hunter Sallis, a Nebraska recruiting target in 6-7 sophomore Jasen Green and 6-9 senior Stanford signee in Max Murrell is something the Silver Hawk program can build off of going forward, according to Bahe.
“For our young guys, this is going to be a great experience for them tomorrow,” Bahe said. “I hope we can be a top-level team the next couple years and they’re going to get a chance to see what a top-level team looks like tomorrow.”