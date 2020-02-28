Christensen leads Silver Hawks past Omaha Northwest; Southwest faces Millard North next

It’s been an up-and-down year for a young Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team, but senior Brayton Christensen can say he won his final home high school game.

The 6-foot-5 Nebraska Wesleyan commit scored 19 points to lead the Silver Hawks to a 67-64 win over Omaha Northwest in a first-round game at the A-2 district tournament Friday night. With the victory, Southwest (10-15) advances to a semifinal contest Saturday at No. 2 Millard North (7 p.m.) to face a Mustang team that has four Division I college recruits on it.

It was Southwest’s first win in district play since 2013.

“I was definitely motivated because I knew it was going to be my last game in this gym and it feels good to win,” Christensen said. “It’s been a long time since Southwest has won a district game, so no matter who it’s against, it feels good. I’m excited to play Millard North tomorrow.”

The Silver Hawks never trailed after a 9-0 start to the second quarter gave them a 24-19 advantage. Southwest had a similar start to the third quarter, reeling off the first seven to take its largest lead at 36-25.