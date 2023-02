While the girls get going this week, pairings for next week's boys subdistricts have been announced. All games will be played Monday, Feb. 20, Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Thursday, Feb. 23

Class C-1

C1-1 at Auburn: Monday, Feb. 20--Falls City vs. Fairbury, 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 21--Auburn vs. Falls City/Fairbury, 6 p.m.; Syracuse vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23--Final, 6 p.m.

C1-2 at Lincoln Lutheran: Tuesday--Lincoln Lutheran vs. Raymond Central, 6 p.m.; Malcolm vs. Lincoln Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 6:30 p.m.

C1-3 at Omaha Concordia: Monday--Conestoga vs. Louisiville, TBD; Tuesday--Omaha Concordia vs. Conestoga/Louisville, TBD; Fort Calhoun vs. Boys Town, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

C1-4 at Wahoo: Monday--Bishop Neumann vs. Arlington, TBD; Tuesday--Wahoo vs. Bishop Neumann/Arlington, TBD; Ashland-Greenwood vs. Douglas Co. West, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

C1-5 at Scotus CC: Tuesday--Scotus Central Catholic vs. Columbus Lakeview, TBD; David City vs. North Bend Central, TBD; Thursday-- Final, TBD.

C1-6 at Wayne: Tuesday--Wayne vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 6 p.m.; Winnebago vs. West Point-Beemer, 7:45 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.

C1-7 at Pierce: Tuesday--Pierce vs. Battle Creek, TBD; O'Neill vs. Boone Central, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

C1-8 at Central City: Monday--Centennial vs. Milford, TBD; Tuesday--Central City vs. Centennial/Milford, TBD; Aurora vs. Fillmore Central, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

C1-9 at Wood River: Monday--Kearney Catholic vs. Gibbon, TBD; Tuesday--Wood River vs. Kearney Catholic/Gibbon, TBD; Adams Central vs. Minden, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

C1-10 at Centura: Tuesday--Centura vs. Broken Bow, TBD; St. Paul vs. Ord, TBD. Thursday--Final, TBD.

C1-11 at Cozad: Tuesday--Cozad vs. Chase Co., 5:30 p.m.; Gothenburg vs. Holdrege, 7 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 6 p.m.

C1-12 at Ogallala: Monday--Mitchell vs. Valentine, TBD; Tuesday--Ogallala vs. Mitchell/Valentine, TBD; Sidney vs. Chadron, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

Class C-2

C2-1 at Freeman: Monday--Johnson Co. Central vs. Southern, TBD; Tuesday--Freeman vs. Johnson Co. Central/Southern, TBD; Tri County vs. Palmyra, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD

C2-2 at Elmwood-Murdock: Tuesday--Elmwood Murdock vs. CC2-ornerstone Christian, TBD; Yutan vs. Archbishop Bergan, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD

C2-3 at Omaha Nation: Tuesday--Omaha Nation vs. Homer, 6 p.m.; Oakland-Craig vs. Tekamah-Herman, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.

C2-4 at Wakefield: Tuesday--Wakefield vs. Pender, TBD; Wisner-Pilger vs. Guardian Angels CC, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic: Monday--Madison vs. Stanton, TBD; Tuesday--Norfolk Catholic vs. Madison/Stanton, TBD; Lutheran High Northeast vs. Clarkson/Leigh, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

C2-6 at Cedar Catholic: Monday--Crofton vs. Tri County Northeast, 7 p.m.; Tuesday--Cedar Catholic vs. Crofton/Tri County Northeast, 6 p.m.; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Ponca, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.

C2-7 at Elkhorn Valley: Monday--Plainview vs. Osmond-Randolph, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday--Elkhorn Valley vs. Plainview/Osmond-Randolph, 5:30 p.m.; Summerland vs. West Holt, 7 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-8 at Cross County: Tuesday--Cross County vs. Twin River, 6 p.m.; Aquinas vs. Heartland, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.

C2-9 at Amherst: Monday--Grand Island CC vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday--GICC/Arcadia-Loup City vs. Amherst, 5:30 p.m.; Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Nebraska Christian, 7 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-10 at Alma: Monday--Thayer Central vs. Superior, TBD; Tuesday--Alma vs. Thayer Central/Superior, TBD; Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Sutton, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

C2-11 at Hershey: Monday--Sandhills Valley vs. Sutherland, TBD; Tuesday--Hershey vs. Sandhills Valley/Sutherland, TBD; Maxwell vs. Hi-Line, TBD. Thursday--Final, TBD.

C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville: Tuesday--Gordon-Rushville vs. Morrill, TBD; Bayard vs. Kimball, TBD. Thursday--Final, TBD.

Class D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock: Monday--HTRS vs. Lourdes CC, TBD; Tuesday--Johnson-Brock vs. HTRS/Lourdes CC, TBD; Pawnee City vs. Weeping Water, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

D1-2 at Mead: Tuesday--Mead vs. Cedar Bluffs, TBD; Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Omaha Christian Academy, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

D1-3 at McCool Junction: Tuesday--McCool Junction vs. High Plains Community, 5:30 p.m.; BDS vs. Shelby-Rising City, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 6 p.m.

D1-4 at Howells-Dodge: Tuesday--Howells-Dodge vs. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, TBD; Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Hartington-Newcastle, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

D1-5 at Pope John: Monday--Central Valley vs. Neligh-Oakdale, TBD; Tuesday--Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Central Valley/Neligh-Oakdale, TBD; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Riverside, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

D1-6 at Ainsworth: Monday--North Central vs. Niobrara/Verdigree, TBD; Tuesday--Ainsworth vs. North Central/Niobrara-Verdigree, TBD; Bloomfield vs. Boyd County, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

D1-7 at Ansley-Litchfield: Monday--Burwell vs. Twin Loup, TBD; Tuesday--Ansley-Litchfield vs. Burwell/Twin Loup, TBD; Ravenna vs. Pleasanton, TBD. Thursday--Final, TBD.

D1-8 at Kenesaw: Monday--Blue Hill vs. Silver Lake, 6 p.m.; Tuesday--Kenesaw vs. Blue Hill/Silver Lake, 6 p.m.; Sandy Creek vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 6 p.m.

D1-9 at Bertrand: Monday--Southern Valley vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, TBD; Tuesday--Bertrand vs. Southern Valley/Wilcox-Hildreth, TBD; Loomis vs. Axtell, TBD. Thursday--Final, TBD.

D1-10 at North Platte St. Pat's: Monday--South Loup vs. Overton, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday--North Platte St. Pat's vs. South Loup/Overton, 6 p.m.; Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Elm Creek, 7:45 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.

D1-11 at Dundy Co. Stratton: Monday--Arapahoe vs. Southwest, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday--Dundy Co. Stratton vs. Arapahoe/Southwest, 6 p.m.; Hitchcock Co. vs. Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.

D1-12 at Leyton: Tuesday--Leyton vs. Hemingford, 6 p.m.; Bridgeport vs. Perkins Co., 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.

Class D-2

D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart: Monday--Lewiston vs. Dorchester, 6 p.m.; Tuesday--Falls City SH vs. Lewiston/Dorchester, 5 p.m.; Diller-Odell vs. Sterling, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.

D2-2 at Friend: Monday--Harvard vs. Meridian, TBD; Tuesday--Friend vs. Harvard/Meridian, TBD; Deshler vs. Exeter-Milligan, TBD. Thursday--Final, TBD.

D2-3 at Parkview Christian: Monday--Nebraska Lutheran vs. East Butler, TBD; Tuesday--Parkview Christian vs. Nebraska Lutheran/East Butler, TBD; Osceola vs. Humphrey St. Francis, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

D2-4 at Wynot: Tuesday--Wynot vs. Walthill, TBD; Wausa vs. Winside, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

D2-5 at Santee: Monday--St. Mary's vs. CWC, 6 p.m.; Tuesday--Santee vs. St. Mary's/CWC, 6 p.m.; Creighton vs. Stuart, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 6 p.m.

D2-6 at Fullerton: Monday--Hampton vs. Palmer, TBD; Tuesday--Fullerton vs. Hampton/Palmer, TBD; Giltner vs. St. Edward, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

D2-7 at Shelton: Tuesday--Shelton vs. Heartland Lutheran, 6 p.m.; Red Cloud vs. Franklin, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 6:30 p.m.

D2-8 at S-E-M: Tuesday--S-E-M vs. Elba, TBD; Sandhills/Thedford vs. Anselmo-Merna, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

D2-9 at Wallace: Tuesday--Wallace vs. Wauneta-Palisade, TBD; Medicine Valley vs. Brady, TBD. Thursday--Final, TBD.

D2-10 at Mullen: Monday--South Platte vs. Arthur Co., TBD; Tuesday--Mullen vs. South Platte/Arthur Co., TBD; Paxton vs. Hyannis, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

D2-11 at Potter-Dix: Monday--Creek Valley vs. Minitare, 7 p.m.; Tuesday--Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley/Minitare, 6 p.m.; Garden Co. vs. Banner Co., 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.

D2-12 at Hay Springs: Tuesday--Hay Springs vs. Sioux County, TBD; Cody-Kilgore vs. Crawford, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.