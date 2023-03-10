The bus carrying the Ogallala boys basketball team headed to Lincoln at 8 a.m. Tuesday, so the team could be there for a Wednesday afternoon game in the new-look state tournament that’s added a day of exciting games and one more night of curfew checks for some coaches.

The format change means all three rounds of the tourney in each of the six classes can be played at the best spots in town — Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.

The format does come with some inconveniences for schools and fans. And financially there can be some difficult choices to be made in regard to how many games to attend if an off day means one more long drive or another night in a hotel.

Ogallala coach Andy Gillen has had teams get to state under the long-established three-day format and in an altered schedule the past two years because of the pandemic and a scheduling conflict.

This week, the team has been at the Holiday Inn Express since Tuesday and won’t check out until Saturday. To get in a practice players make the short trip over the bridge to the Kinetic Sports Complex. They went and watched games on their off day.

Gillen is indifferent, and probably leans to favoring the four-day format. He also brings a different perspective because he previously coached in Kansas, which uses a much different approach to its state basketball tournaments. There, each class plays in a different city — Wichita, Emporia, Salina, Hutchinson, Manhattan, Dodge City and Great Bend.

He favors how Nebraska does its state basketball tournament, and remembers the first time he brought a team to Lincoln, in 2019.

“It’s a little breathtaking at first,” Gillen said. “Just the amount of people that are here. As opposed in Kansas, where the state tournament is all spread out, so you basically have your local fans that come. You don’t attract as many people.

“Plus, Lincoln is a cool spot to have it. You get to eat at places you don’t normally get to eat. The guys get to stay in a hotel that has an elevator.”

The four-day format appears here to stay. In years past, the games would be played on three consecutive days for all classes beginning on Thursday. Recent tournaments have also included an off day for some teams when the 2021 tournament was altered because of facility restrictions during the pandemic, and the 2022 girls and boys tournaments went on the same week because of the Big Ten Wrestling Championship being held in Lincoln.

For some schools, the four-day format brings no changes, with games still beginning on Thursday. But for schools such as Ogallala, there can be significant changes. The band and spirit squads drove home after Wednesday’s win, then returned the next night ahead of the second game Friday morning.

That means more planning, and more expense, Ogallala athletic director Scott Rezac explained after handing out meal money to the band members.

Challenges, sure, but you try to remember what matters most.

“That’s what it’s about, the kids playing the games,” Rezac said.

The format change means games are no longer played in high school gyms in Lincoln.

There was certainly some nostalgia with that for some longtime state tournament fans. Soon, none of the players will have played a state tourney game in a Lincoln high school.

The big difference comes for the players in the three lowest classes that now get a first-round game in a college arena.

There, they really are playing under the bright lights of the state tournament (there are better lights above the court to make college games look better on TV).

To some players, the Devaney Center is like Madison Square Garden.

“The hoops aren’t on a wall, like they usually are,” said Hayden Kramer, one of the top players for Maywood-Hayes Center in Class D-1. “You've got stands everywhere — it’s just massive. Sometimes you can’t hear people on the team. It’s a very different experience for me.”

Before this week, Kramer had never been inside the Devaney Center or Pinnacle Bank Arena.

As a player for Thedford, Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kolby Hamilton played in one of those state tourney games at Lincoln East.

For his players, he liked the thought of them getting a game in a big-time venue.

“I voted in favor of it,” Hamilton said. “I really like it just for the fact that it gives the kids the opportunity to play in a big arena like this. The high schools have great environments when it’s packed, but I know there has been issues with certain games over the last decade where there have been so many people wanting to watch some small-class games that they had to turn people away.”

As a team in the smallest class, Shelton last year at state played a 9 a.m. game at Lincoln Southeast. This year it got an evening contest at the Devaney Center.

“We’ve played in an arena at Hastings College, but that was nothing like this,” said Shelton’s Riley Bombeck after scoring 29 points in a first-round win against Santee. “It’s fun playing in front of a big crowd, and hearing the crowd roar as soon as you score.”

Shelton coach Will Reutzel appreciates what the format change means for the schools in the smaller classes. This week, the very first game of the tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena was a Class D-1 contest pitting Mead against North Platte St. Patrick’s.

“This (the Devaney Center) is where the Huskers either played in the past, or Pinnacle Bank, where they play presently,” Reutzel said. “It’s where I, growing up (in Paxton), wanted to get. It’s just a different environment. It’s not a high school gym.”

At the Devaney Center, a change was also made to put the student sections and bands at court level, which adds to the scene. In another big-time touch, the TV broadcast of the game was shown on the massive video board above the court.

On Thursday night, Santee fans filled both of its sections. That was one of those games if played in a high school gym where fans arriving for the next game would have missed out on a great second half while they had to wait in a hallway until seats opened up. Instead, the arena was electric when Santee made six three-pointers in the second half to rally, before Shelton won at the finish.

Following the result of that Santee game with close interest was the staff at Embassy Suites.

“They (those from Santee) were all staying here,” said Bryan Sullivan, the general manager of the downtown hotel.

Sullivan loves having the state tournament in Lincoln, saying it’s great for the city and hotel. But he says the hotel will have to adapt to the new format.

“We’re probably down about 25% from the three-day to four-day format,” Sullivan said.

Some guests here for state tournament games are close enough where they’ll go home if their team wins Wednesday and doesn't play again until Friday.

“Some will stay,” Sullivan said. “Others are saying, ‘Hey, I got to get back to the farm or my business. I don’t want to spend the money.’ They go back, which might be just a couple hours away, and then they come back and spend the night with us again. Whereas before, they’re booking with us the full three nights and hoping they reach the championship.”

During state basketball week going forward, the hotel may look to accommodate more groups not connected to the state tournament. Sullivan estimates about 50% of the guests this week are here for hoops.

The change means that for Class A teams such as Bellevue West, the players were back in class Thursday and had a normal practice after school following Wednesday’s win against Lincoln North Star.

Coach Doug Woodard likes the change, saying it's closer to the Iowa state tournament format he likes. In Iowa, there is one day between each game.

State tournament week is fun for the whole school, so it’s not all bad to extend it one day.

“It gives you a little breathing time, and a little time to savor it and enjoy the experience,” Woodard said.

The quality of the play is better, too, he said. In the past, he’s seen championship games where the teams were “spent.”

“They think back-to-back is hard professionally, and they think it’s hard in college,” Woodard said. “Well, these guys are younger and less developed than those guys, so I would think (with an extra day) you’re going to have better quality.”

For schools that play on Wednesday, some fans may opt to skip that game and wait until Friday to attend.

Supporters of Central City, playing in the tournament for the first time since 1947, were seated well in the top section of the Devaney Center.

“In all the C-1 games it looks like the attendance is pretty normal for the first day, just looking around the gym,” said Rezac, the Ogallala AD.

Total attendance for last week’s girls tournament was 51,802. Through three days this week, attendance at the boys tournament is about 64,000. That included 7,500 for Friday nights Class A semifinal games.

There are pros and cons for Lincoln Public Schools, which still host the third-place games.

Now they don’t have to adjust the academic calendar, but the athletic departments do lose out on a full day of concession revenue.

“It was a nice way to help supplement some of the funds,” said JJ Toczek, the LPS Director of Athletics. “Just to be able to get some extra funds in the budget to get some of the needs or the wants.”

Photos: Semifinals Friday at the boys state basketball tournament Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10