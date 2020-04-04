Central's Wrightsell Jr. commits to Cal State Fullerton
Central's Wrightsell Jr. commits to Cal State Fullerton

  • Updated
Super-State Basketball, 3.25

Omaha Central Super-Stater Latrell Wrightsell poses at the Salvation Army's Omaha North Worship & Service Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Omaha Central first-team Super-Stater Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has verbally committed to play his college basketball at Cal State Fullerton beginning next season. Wrightsell made the announcement Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard averaged 23.5 points, 2.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game this winter in leading the Eagles to last month’s Class A boys state tournament. Wrightsell also considered offers from South Dakota State, Bradley and Purdue Fort Wayne.

