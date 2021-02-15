Centennial's Gierhan having monster senior season two years after foot surgery slowed him as a sophomore

Gierhan leads the team in scoring, averaging 16 points per game while also averaging 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal per game. Gierhan, a career 44% three-point shooter, is at 41% from beyond the arc this season (58-of-142). His 243 career three-pointers is 19th on the all-time state list.

But his value to the Broncos this season is going well beyond his shooting ability.

“Cooper has always been good, but these past few weeks, he’s taken it to another level and he’s why we are where we’re at right now,” Centennial coach Cam Scholl said. “Probably the biggest strides he’s made is he’s become a really good communicator on the court and he’s our best help-side defender.

“Those are things he didn’t have to do the last two or three years because we had guys who were really good at it,” Scholl added. “But we needed him to fill those roles this season and he’s done really well at it.”

Gierhan is far from the only scoring threat the Broncos have. Jake Bargen, a 6-3 junior, averages 14.6 points per game, 6-0 sophomore Maj Nisly is just under double figures at 9.2 a contest, and 6-4 sophomore Lane Zimmer takes care of a lot of the dirty work inside, averaging 4.7 points and five boards an outing.