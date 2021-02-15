Centennial's Gierhan having monster senior season two years after foot surgery slowed him as a sophomore

Foot surgery as a sophomore two years ago turned out to be just a bump in the road for Centennial’s Cooper Gierhan, not an obstacle that totally wrecked his high school sports career.
Gierhan missed the football season in 2018 because of the injury, and his role would’ve been significant on the 13-0 Bronco team that won the Class C-2 state championship.
He returned midway through the basketball season in the 2018-19 campaign, just in time to average 13.1 points per game and help the Broncos reach the semifinals of the Class C-2 state tournament.
And it’s been onward and upward ever since for the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder — a quarterback in football and a shooting guard on the basketball court.
As the lone senior on the basketball team this winter, Gierhan has helped the Broncos position themselves to make a run for a third straight state tournament appearance, leading them to a 15-5 record so far and a No. 4 ranking in C-2 entering the final week of the regular season.
While missing football his sophomore year was painful, it hurt even more to be sidelined for the first part of the basketball season.
“That was how much I realized how much I love basketball. I wanted to be out there with them, but there wasn’t anything I could do,” said Gierhan, who has 1,323 career points. “The best I could do was to go to physical therapy and start working to get all the muscle back in my left leg."
Gierhan leads the team in scoring, averaging 16 points per game while also averaging 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal per game. Gierhan, a career 44% three-point shooter, is at 41% from beyond the arc this season (58-of-142). His 243 career three-pointers is 19th on the all-time state list.
But his value to the Broncos this season is going well beyond his shooting ability.
“Cooper has always been good, but these past few weeks, he’s taken it to another level and he’s why we are where we’re at right now,” Centennial coach Cam Scholl said. “Probably the biggest strides he’s made is he’s become a really good communicator on the court and he’s our best help-side defender.
“Those are things he didn’t have to do the last two or three years because we had guys who were really good at it,” Scholl added. “But we needed him to fill those roles this season and he’s done really well at it.”
Gierhan is far from the only scoring threat the Broncos have. Jake Bargen, a 6-3 junior, averages 14.6 points per game, 6-0 sophomore Maj Nisly is just under double figures at 9.2 a contest, and 6-4 sophomore Lane Zimmer takes care of a lot of the dirty work inside, averaging 4.7 points and five boards an outing.
“Being the only senior, I knew I’d have to take on a leadership role this season, but that hasn’t been a problem at all; I like being a leader,” Gierhan, a four-sport athlete who is a pole vaulter in track and a pitcher in baseball. If he plays sports in college, Gierhan said it will be either basketball or baseball.
Centennial is 9-1 in its past 10 games, avenging a triple-overtime loss to Sutton in January during that period with an 11-point win over the C-2 No. 8 Mustangs in the semifinals of the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament earlier this month. The lone loss is to C-1 No. 6 undefeated Milford in the conference title game.
The Broncos face a tough path to get back to Lincoln. Their subdistrict (C2-8) has No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic, No. 9 Heartland and a Doniphan-Trumbull team that’s a ratings contender but owns a win over No. 2 Yutan.
“You couldn’t ask for a tougher subdistrict and hopefully we’re in a position to be in that final 16 (district finals) for a chance to get to Lincoln,” said Scholl, whose team is currently No. 13 in the wildcard standings.
The 12 subdistrict champions and the top four remaining teams in the wildcard standings advance to the district finals.