Carter Ruse and his 'strong hands' lead Freeman past Sutton in C2-4 district final

“There’s nothing better than it,” Carter Ruse said.

“We play each other all the time and we push each other to get better, so we’ll keep on doing that,” Holden Ruse said. “We’ll take it to state because we got something special here.”

The first half mostly went back-and-forth but Freeman reeled off a 7-0 run late in the second quarter to take a 20-18 lead into halftime. The Falcons took it even further in the second half, looking much cleaner than the first half by executing offensively and guarding the three-point line better.

“We didn’t really make any adjustments, we just talked about how we needed to better offensively,” McLaughlin said. “… We talked about how we couldn’t give up easy points, but we got some good rebounds and then hit some free throws down the stretch.”

Overall effort stood out the most to McLaughlin. But he also pointed to the defensive contributions from sophomore Taylan Vetrovsky, who had the duty to guard Sutton’s Cade Wiseman.

“I thought their effort was tremendous,” McLaughlin said. “They go through a lot of screens and they’ve got really athletic guards that can shoot it. I thought Taylan Vetrovsky did tremendous on an all-state caliber kid (Wiseman).”