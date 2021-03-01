Carter Ruse and his 'strong hands' lead Freeman past Sutton in C2-4 district final

ADAMS — Standing 6-foot-2, Carter Ruse doesn’t look like your prototypical post. On Monday, however, he seemed a lot taller, fighting his way to 14 points and nine rebounds to help lead Freeman to a 45-29 C2-4 district final win over Sutton.
The Falcons will return to Lincoln for the state tournament for the first time since 2015 when they finished as runner-up.
“I’ve been an undersized post all my life,” Ruse said. “Just all the years of training to rebound has really paid off and in the weight room as well.”
Ruse stepped up for his team when he was needed the most, scoring nine points in the second half, which helped fuel a 25-11 Freeman run.
Despite his shorter frame, at least for players that spend a lot of time in the paint, Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin says Ruse makes up for it when it comes to hand strength — a talent that makes the difference for him when he’s battling down low.
“He’s (Ruse) got strong hands,” McLaughlin said. “I told him last summer he’s in the 1% of hand strength. That’s probably his best skill. Whether it’s offensively or defensively, it’s really hard to take the ball away from him.”
What made the night even more special was that Ruse was able to do it with his brother, Holden, a senior. Holden, also a starter, finished with nine points and two rebounds.
“There’s nothing better than it,” Carter Ruse said.
“We play each other all the time and we push each other to get better, so we’ll keep on doing that,” Holden Ruse said. “We’ll take it to state because we got something special here.”
The first half mostly went back-and-forth but Freeman reeled off a 7-0 run late in the second quarter to take a 20-18 lead into halftime. The Falcons took it even further in the second half, looking much cleaner than the first half by executing offensively and guarding the three-point line better.
“We didn’t really make any adjustments, we just talked about how we needed to better offensively,” McLaughlin said. “… We talked about how we couldn’t give up easy points, but we got some good rebounds and then hit some free throws down the stretch.”
Overall effort stood out the most to McLaughlin. But he also pointed to the defensive contributions from sophomore Taylan Vetrovsky, who had the duty to guard Sutton’s Cade Wiseman.
“I thought their effort was tremendous,” McLaughlin said. “They go through a lot of screens and they’ve got really athletic guards that can shoot it. I thought Taylan Vetrovsky did tremendous on an all-state caliber kid (Wiseman).”
The Falcons will now turn their head to Lincoln and look to polish things up before playing at Lincoln Northeast on March 10.