Carter Glenn's shoulder surgery? Well, that's going to have to wait (again) as East shocks Pius X in district final; Bolts advance, too

Carter Glenn has shoulder surgery scheduled for next Monday, a procedure he's been putting off since the fall so he could play basketball this season.
Glenn and his Lincoln East teammates threw a wrench into those plans.
Instead of going under the knife next week, Glenn and the Spartans will be playing in the Class A state tournament on March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Glenn scored 16 points and junior teammate Joseph Marfisi scored seven of his 15 points in overtime as the Spartans shocked No. 4 Lincoln Pius X for the second time this season with a 56-51 win on the Thunderbolts’ home floor in the A-4 boys district final Monday.
East advances to state with a 10-12 record, but two of those wins are over the Thunderbolts, who will claim the lone wildcard with an 18-3 mark. Unofficially, the Spartans will take on defending champion Bellevue West in the first round at state, while Pius X is expected to play Millard West.
“It’s scheduled for March 8, but we’re going to push it back now. That was the plan all along,” Glenn said.
When he heard the date of his surgery from his mom, “I told her that was a mistake,” the 5-foot-11 left-hander added. “But she had the confidence that it was going to be pushed back too.”
East’s district final win was almost identical to its 66-59 home triumph over the Thunderbolts on Feb. 4 when Glenn scored 26 points despite having a gash just below his mouth opened up midway through the fourth quarter, an injury that required stitches.
The Spartans used a spread offense to limit possessions and use their quickness at guard to get the taller Thunderbolts moving on defense and eventually create openings for Glenn and junior guard Brayden McPhail to either drive and score themselves or kick out to open teammates.
On the defensive end, East kept Pius X from cranking up its fast-break offense and limited the Thunderbolts to 21-of-53 shooting from the field (39%).
“I thought our guys played tough defense and really executed the game plan on offense,” said East coach Jeff Campbell, whose team is headed to state for the first time since 2018. “We were outsized, but these guys compete. Their effort has been great all season, and it was again tonight.”
And like the earlier meeting, East led nearly the entire time. East held an 8-2 lead midway through the first quarter and never trailed until a Charlie Hoiberg three-pointer gave Pius X a 41-40 advantage with 3:25 left in regulation.
East, however, countered 27 seconds later with a McPhail 10-foot jumper to go back up by one. After a Glenn free throw gave East a 43-41 edge, Sam Hoiberg, Charlie’s twin brother, scored on a drive to tie it at 43 with the final basket of regulation with 2:17 showing.
East missed a shot at the 1:05 mark, the Thunderbolts rebounded and played for the final shot. The Bolts missed a corner three in the final seconds to send the game to overtime.
Pius X scored first in overtime on a spin move inside by Luke Taubenheim, but that’s when Marfisi took over.
On the next possession, Marfisi hit two free throws to tie it. Then off a drive and kick-out by McPhail, Marfisi drained a three-pointer from the right corner with 2:21 left in the extra session to put East ahead to stay.
Marfisi later added two free throws with 1:26 left to extend East’s margin to 51-45.
“On the free throws, I was just hoping to tie it and keep us in a great position,” Marfisi said. “The three-pointer, I practice that corner shot a lot and I have a lot of confidence shooting it. Brayden did a great job finding me out there.”
Taubenheim, a 6-2 senior, paced the Thunderbolts with 12 points, while 6-3 senior Sam Easley came off the bench to add 11.
“East has played a tough schedule and it helped prepare them for this,” said Pius X coach Brian Spicka, who was Campbell’s college roommate for a year. “East has tough kids, they play with a lot of pride and they’re extremely well-coached. They executed a little better than we did down the stretch.
“We fought hard throughout the season to put ourselves in a position to earn a spot if things didn’t work out (in districts),” Spicka said. “I’m glad we get another chance to play next week.”