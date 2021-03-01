Carter Glenn's shoulder surgery? Well, that's going to have to wait (again) as East shocks Pius X in district final; Bolts advance, too

Carter Glenn has shoulder surgery scheduled for next Monday, a procedure he's been putting off since the fall so he could play basketball this season.

Glenn and his Lincoln East teammates threw a wrench into those plans.

Instead of going under the knife next week, Glenn and the Spartans will be playing in the Class A state tournament on March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Glenn scored 16 points and junior teammate Joseph Marfisi scored seven of his 15 points in overtime as the Spartans shocked No. 4 Lincoln Pius X for the second time this season with a 56-51 win on the Thunderbolts’ home floor in the A-4 boys district final Monday.

East advances to state with a 10-12 record, but two of those wins are over the Thunderbolts, who will claim the lone wildcard with an 18-3 mark. Unofficially, the Spartans will take on defending champion Bellevue West in the first round at state, while Pius X is expected to play Millard West.

“It’s scheduled for March 8, but we’re going to push it back now. That was the plan all along,” Glenn said.

When he heard the date of his surgery from his mom, “I told her that was a mistake,” the 5-foot-11 left-hander added. “But she had the confidence that it was going to be pushed back too.”