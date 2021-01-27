Carter Glenn needs surgery on his shoulder. He's still delivering a standout season for Lincoln East

Instead of having surgery right away and missing the rest of his senior year in both football and basketball, Glenn went the rest, physical therapy and rehabilitation route. He took the gamble that absorbing a lick from a defensive back, the brunt of taking a charge or hitting the floor following a drive to the basket might cause some pain and anxiety, but wouldn’t immediately end his season.

“That fear is always there, but I just need to maintain my mental toughness to keep pushing through the season,” Glenn said.

A month after the original injury, just before returning to the Spartan football team for the playoffs in late October, Glenn decided to get in the gym and see what he could do shooting a basketball.

It wasn’t pretty.

“I couldn’t even get it to the rim, it was really bad. I was pretty scared at that moment I might not have a basketball season,” Glenn said. “There’s been minor setbacks along the way, but I just did more physical therapy, more work, and now it’s working out pretty well.”

East coach Jeff Campbell says no one really knows how much pain Glenn is going through to have a successful senior season and be the Spartans’ leader on the court.