Carter Glenn needs surgery on his shoulder. He's still delivering a standout season for Lincoln East

Having a left shoulder injury that’s going to require surgery in March after basketball season, Carter Glenn knows his limitations.
Like shoveling almost 15 inches of snow out of the family driveway on Monday and Tuesday.
“Luckily my brothers and my dad took care of that, I didn’t have to do any (shoveling),” Glenn said.
When it’s come to the football field or basketball court, the left-handed Lincoln East senior guard has been willing to push the envelope, take the risk of further injury and possibly even jeopardize a future college career to do everything he can to help the Spartans win games.
The same grittiness and fearless attitude that helped the first-team Super-State wide receiver catch 14 passes for 123 yards against Class A state champion Omaha Westside in the quarterfinals of the football playoffs is propelling him during basketball season.
In nine games, the 5-foot-11 Glenn is averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game heading into the Spartans’ (4-7) home game against Lincoln Southeast on Thursday.
Not bad considering where Glenn was physically a few weeks from the start of preseason basketball practices.
Glenn dislocated the shoulder making a tackle late in the first quarter of a Week 4 game against Millard North, a contest in which he already had three catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Instead of having surgery right away and missing the rest of his senior year in both football and basketball, Glenn went the rest, physical therapy and rehabilitation route. He took the gamble that absorbing a lick from a defensive back, the brunt of taking a charge or hitting the floor following a drive to the basket might cause some pain and anxiety, but wouldn’t immediately end his season.
“That fear is always there, but I just need to maintain my mental toughness to keep pushing through the season,” Glenn said.
A month after the original injury, just before returning to the Spartan football team for the playoffs in late October, Glenn decided to get in the gym and see what he could do shooting a basketball.
It wasn’t pretty.
“I couldn’t even get it to the rim, it was really bad. I was pretty scared at that moment I might not have a basketball season,” Glenn said. “There’s been minor setbacks along the way, but I just did more physical therapy, more work, and now it’s working out pretty well.”
East coach Jeff Campbell says no one really knows how much pain Glenn is going through to have a successful senior season and be the Spartans’ leader on the court.
“Carter never says anything, but you can see his face grimace at times and you know he’s dealing with some pain,” Campbell said of Glenn, who missed two games in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament because of a mild case of COVID-19. “There was a point in the Omaha Central game a couple weeks ago where he got hit the wrong way, and probably for the next 90 seconds, his arm was dragging and it was pretty painful for him.
“But he doesn’t want to come out (of the game), he wants to stay in and fight through it,” the coach added. “He’s an incredibly tough kid.”
Even though he’s getting college recruiting interest in both football and basketball, Glenn says his first love is basketball, a sport he’s played competitively since kindergarten. He has not committed anywhere but says Nebraska Wesleyan has the inside track at the moment.
Glenn went to middle school at Lincoln Lutheran, but also played on the Spartans’ Lincoln Supreme club teams growing up. He suited up on varsity as a freshman on an East team that was ranked No. 1 most of the season and reached the Class A state tournament.
“The seniors on that team taught me a lot about work ethic and what it takes to be successful on the high school level,” Glenn said. “My game got so much better going against those guys in practice every day.”
Glenn is now a three-year starter, and in the past two seasons he’s added a midrange game as well as a three-point shot to his ability to attack the basket and finish at the rim against taller defenders.
He made just three three-pointers as a freshman, but has 23 through nine games as a senior, while shooting 35% from beyond the arc.
“That’s a part of his game Carter has worked extremely hard at, and it’s paid off. He can now score at all three levels,” Campbell said. “He’s so quick and goes to the basket so well, he’s going to get open looks because defenders have to play off of him to stop the drive.”