Cale Jacobsen is 'betting on myself' by walking on at Nebraska. Here's why

It's been a whirlwind end to Cale Jacobsen's senior year at Ashland-Greenwood, and the all-state guard now has his college decision figured out too.

Jacobsen announced Saturday that he will be walking on at Nebraska, choosing the Huskers over Division I offers from North Dakota and Holy Cross.

Jacobsen sees the decision to choose a walk-on opportunity over a guaranteed scholarship as an chance to see how much he can progress with the help of Nebraska's coaching staff.

“They have all the resources you could ever want as a basketball player, so it’s kind of like betting on myself," Jacobsen said. "The way I’ve been raised is to work hard and take advantage of the opportunities I have, so I know there’s a lot of support that can guide me there.”

The recruiting attention for Jacobsen came after he set a C-1 postseason record with 43 points in the state semifinals and led Ashland-Greenwood to a C-1 state title. Nebraska assistant coach Nate Loenser was in attendance for that state tournament run, and the Huskers extended a walk-on opportunity to Jacobsen not long after.

Loenser kept up with Jacobsen in the coming weeks to ensure the Ashland-Greenwood senior was ready to make his decision, while a couple other Lincoln locals played their part, too. The chance to continue working with North Dakota State transfer and former Lincoln East star Sam Griesel and local trainer Thomas Viglianco helped Jacobsen decide to stay close to home.

“The people in Lincoln and the people they have on staff and on the team was the biggest part of it," Jacobsen said. "The relationship I have with those two guys and with coach Loenser were all big reasons why I wanted to go to Nebraska.”

He joins Elkhorn South's Henry Burt as another in-state walk-on for the Huskers' 2022 class. With his college decision now out of the way, Jacobsen can turn his attention to offseason work with the Husker coaching staff. As a legendary gym rat and practice competitor around the Ashland-Greenwood gym, Jacobsen will look to bring that same mentality to Nebraska.

“The best way to get better as a basketball player is go against good basketball players and I’ll be able to do that every day," Jacobsen said. "I’ll be able to learn from them and hopefully take some of the things they do and implement it into my game.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

