C-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

There's a rare double chance of a repeat champion from this year's C-2 field. Two teams that won state titles last year are in this bracket. Intrigued yet?

Monday's first-round games

Hartington CC (23-4) vs. Norfolk Catholic (21-4), 1:30 p.m. Humphrey/LHF (25-1) vs. Howells-Dodge (23-3), 3:15 p.m. Freeman (24-2) vs. Amherst (22-4), 6 p.m. Grand Island CC (22-3) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Carter Ruse, Freeman: The junior forward is deadly from three-point range, and his success from beyond the arc has led to a 20.5 point per game scoring average.

Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull: Always skilled at getting to the rim and scoring in transition, Smith is his team's leading scorer at 12.3 points per game. He's an all-around rebounder and passer as well.

Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF: Sjuts has experience at the state tournament and many of his past opponents know not to leave him open from three-point range. He averaged 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season.

Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge: An all-state football player in the fall, Sindelar's athletic ability has made him a 20-point per game scorer for the Jaguar basketball team as well.

If you like defense ...

Norfolk Catholic has it. The Knights are the only team to take down top-ranked Humphrey/LHF, in a 39-36 defensive battle that showed their strengths.

If you like offense ...

Freeman lives and dies by the three-point shot. In addition to leading scorer Ruse, Carter Niles and Taylan Vetrovsky let it fly as well. If the Falcons are going to make a run, they'll do it with unselfish team offense.

If you like repeats …

Grand Island CC, the defending C-2 champion, is joined by Humphrey/LHF which won state gold in Class D-1 last season. It's possible the two teams could meet in the state finals.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Grand Island CC vs. Doniphan-Trumbull. Separated by less than 12 miles, these two schools know each other well. Grand Island CC won the regular season meeting 51-39.

What we'll be watching for

Jaguars love Lincoln: Howells-Dodge had a tremendous fall sports season, with its volleyball and football teams winning state championships in the fall. Can the Jaguars go for a third state title in just over five months?

Youth on display: Top-seeded Freeman doesn't have a single senior on its roster, and many other C-2 teams are led by sophomores or juniors. Sophomore Tayje Hadwiger is Amherst's leading scorer and junior Jaxson Bernecker also leads Hartington CC in scoring.

