Freeman eyes its first state championship since 2010, but Class C-2 is plump with well-balanced teams and volume scorers looking to put a wrench in the top-seeded Falcons' plans.

Thursday's first-round games

At Devaney Sports Center

Freeman (26-1) vs. Gordon-Rushville (17-4), 9 a.m.

Cedar Catholic (22-4) vs. Elkhorn Valley (23-2), 10:45 a.m.

Amherst (24-1) vs. Norfolk Catholic (18-7), 1:30 p.m.

Doniphan-Trumbull (24-2) vs. Tri County (23-4), 3:15 p.m.

Four players to watch

Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville: The 6-foot-6 senior center is a handful. He enters the tournament averaging a double-double with 18.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. And he can shoot it. Nelson has a smooth jump shot with three-point range.

Carter Ruse, Freeman: The 6-2 guard is well-built and often picks on undersized defenders. He can score from anywhere and doesn't need a lot of space to do it. He enters the tournament averaging 18 points per game.

Brendyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley: A pure, confident shooter with deep three-point range, the senior enters averaging 21.7 points per game. If he gets rolling, he can light it up with his slightly unorthodox shooting stroke.

Carter Siems, Tri County: The 6-1 senior is a well-rounded guard who likes to attack and finish at the rim but is comfortable shooting, too. He averages 18.4 points and is an active rebounder, pulling down nearly seven per game.

If you like offense …

Gordon-Rushville and Freeman are the only two teams in the tournament field that have three players averaging double-digit points per game. Oh, and the Falcons and Mustangs meet in the first round, bright and early at Devaney. That'll be interesting. Also, Elkhorn Valley's last three games: 71, 78, 81 points.

If you like defense …

Freeman can stifle teams, as can Norfolk Catholic. Both teams take pride in shutting down other teams' top scorers, and both will be tested this week in Lincoln. Amherst's 6-3 guard Tayje Hadwiger leads the field with 37 blocks this season.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Tri County. It's a ratings matchup of No. 2 vs. No. 5. It's also a matchup of different styles. The Cardinals have four players averaging at least nine points, while the Trojans go as Carter Siems does.

What we'll be watching for

Flying Freeman: Can anyone stump the Falcons this week? Freeman enters on a 12-game winning streak that includes a win against Auburn, which is a state qualifier in C-1.

Upset alert: This bracket feels like it has an upset in it. Who's it going to be?