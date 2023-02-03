WAHOO — Crete shot 51% from the field. The Cardinals hit nine threes. They had a 12-0 run in the first quarter.

And it still wasn't enough for the No. 2-ranked team in Class B.

Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo made the latest in a string of statements that it deserves inclusion with the top teams in Nebraska regardless of class, going unconscious offensively in the second and third quarters and pulling away for a 76-61 win over Crete on Friday night at Wahoo High School.

The Warriors (17-1) are now 10-0 against Class B programs this winter, with two wins over the No. 3-ranked team in the class (Platteview) and Friday's win over No. 2 Crete.

"I think they definitely want to play the best (teams) we can. We played a really tough schedule this summer and played a lot of Class A and B teams, and that was really good for us," Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. "I think it gave us some confidence that we could compete against some higher-level teams, and I think that's paying some dividends."

Wahoo was nearly flawless in the second and third periods, missing just four total shots (16-for-20 from the floor) and outscoring Crete 48-25 over those 16 minutes.

The Warriors didn't miss a two-point attempt until the third quarter. They hit 11 threes and were 19-of-24 at the free throw line.

Crete (17-3) did not play poorly. The Cardinals simply couldn't keep up.

"Their kids just really know how to play basketball," Crete coach Tony Siske said. "They know how to move without the basketball. They're as good at that as anyone we play. They read screens well, they cut, they take advantage of how you defend them as well as anyone."

Things started well enough for the team in red.

After Wahoo scored the game's first six points, Crete responded with a 12-0 run that took just more than two minutes of game time.

The spurt included the first two of the Cardinals' five first-quarter three-pointers, part of a half that saw Crete go 8-for-13 from long range.

But when Garrett Grandgenett's three-pointer found the bottom of the net just before the halftime buzzer, it was Wahoo that went into the locker room with a 41-38 lead in a high-level first half.

By halftime, the teams had combined to hit 14 three-pointers and put 13 players in the scoring column.

Trailing 23-14 after one period, Wahoo didn't panic. Nine points in the first three minutes of the second quarter steadied the ship, and two minutes later, the game was tied at 30 after a pair of free throws from Anthony Simon.

A 13-4 run to open the second quarter gave Wahoo a 12-point lead, an advantage that eventually ballooned to 16 points thanks to a pair of three-pointers from Kamron Kasischke.

Wahoo was 8-for-9 from the field in the second quarter, and followed that up by going 8-for-11 in the third period against a Crete program built on defense.

"I think we're really mature," Wahoo guard Marcus Glock said. "In the past, we've lost some big games like that, and I think a lot of that is our preparation in practice. And hopefully we can win them all down the road."

Wahoo guard Marcus Glock, after missing his first two shots, went 6-for-7 the rest of the way and was 12-for-13 at the free throw line — missing only his final attempt — to finish with a game-high 27 points.

Kasischke added 13 for the Warriors while Simon had 10 points and five rebounds.

Jabin Gardiner scored 17 for Crete with Aidan McDowell adding 16.

