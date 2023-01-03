C-1 No. 2 Wahoo turns defense into offense in rout of No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran

Class C-1 No. 2-ranked Wahoo hit No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran with a 21-0 run to open the second quarter and rolled to an 80-46 win Tuesday night at Lincoln Lutheran in a matchup of ranked teams that turned into a showcase for the visiting team.

Scoreless for the game's first three minutes, and with just two points as the first quarter neared the halfway point, Wahoo used a 10-0 run to go in front and set the stage for its second-quarter track meet.

The 21-point run took less than five minutes — 4 minutes, 45 seconds, to be exact — as a bevy of Lutheran turnovers fueled Wahoo's transition game.

Included in the run were three Benji Nelson dunks as the 6-foot-7 senior scored 10 points in the quarter on his way to a game-high 14, all coming in the first half.

Wahoo (8-1) made 16-of-22 two-point attempts in the first half, largely because most of those attempts were layups or dunks. The Warriors finished 28-for-41 (68%) on two-point shots

Lutheran, meanwhile, was 3-for-9 from the field with eight turnovers in the first quarter, with with six more giveaways in the second period. In all, Wahoo strung together a 31-4 run in less than 10 minutes spanning the first and second periods.

Owen Hancock had 12 points and nine rebounds for Wahoo. Marcus Glock added 13 points.

Wahoo has won four straight since its only loss, a 52-49 home setback against new No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood.

Tuesday's 80 points were two off Wahoo's season high.

Lutheran (7-3) came in with just two losses, both to Class B programs, and an opportunity to make a massive statement in its first game this season as a ranked team.

Instead Lutheran became the latest squad to succumb to Wahoo's pressure defense.

Jonny Puelz finished with 12 points and five rebounds for Lutheran. He was the only Lutheran player to reach double figures.

