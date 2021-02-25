C-1, C-2, D-1, D-2 boys basketball district final pairings

Class C-1
C1-1: Auburn vs. Boone Central
C1-2: Kearney Catholic vs. Central City
C1-3: Adams Central vs. Ashland-Greenwood
C1-4: Milford vs. Mitchell
C1-5: St. Paul vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
C1-6: Wahoo vs. Pierce
C1-7: Omaha Concordia vs. North Bend Central
C1-8: Ogallala vs. Wayne
Class C-2
C2-1: Yutan vs. West Holt
C2-2: Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Twin River
C2-3: Bridgeport vs. Oakland-Craig
C2-4: Freeman vs. Sutton
C2-5: Hershey vs. Tri County
C2-6: Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Wakefield
C2-7: BRLD vs. Centennial
C2-8: Amherst vs. Chase County
Class D-1
D1-1: Burwell vs. Kenesaw
D1-2: Humphrey/LHF vs. Perkins County
D1-3: North Platte St. Patrick's vs. Creighton
D1-4: Howells-Dodge vs. Mead
D1-5: Walthill vs. Elm Creek
D1-6: Ansley-Litchfield vs. Lourdes Central Catholic
D1-7: Osmond vs. Central Valley
D1-8: BDS vs. Southern Valley
Class D-2
D2-1: Mullen vs. Hay Springs
D2-2: St. Mary's vs. Silver Lake
D2-3: Humphrey St. Francis vs. Elgin Public/Pope John
D2-4: Parkview Christian vs. Diller-Odell
D2-5: Loomis vs. Potter-Dix
D2-6: Wynot vs. Wallace
D2-7: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Medicine Valley
D2-8: Osceola vs. Paxton