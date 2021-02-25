 Skip to main content
C-1, C-2, D-1, D-2 boys basketball district final pairings
Class C-1

C1-1: Auburn vs. Boone Central

C1-2: Kearney Catholic vs. Central City

C1-3: Adams Central vs. Ashland-Greenwood

C1-4: Milford vs. Mitchell

C1-5: St. Paul vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

C1-6: Wahoo vs. Pierce

C1-7: Omaha Concordia vs. North Bend Central

C1-8: Ogallala vs. Wayne

Class C-2

C2-1: Yutan vs. West Holt

C2-2: Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Twin River

C2-3: Bridgeport vs. Oakland-Craig

C2-4: Freeman vs. Sutton

C2-5: Hershey vs. Tri County

C2-6: Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Wakefield

C2-7: BRLD vs. Centennial

C2-8: Amherst vs. Chase County

Class D-1

D1-1: Burwell vs. Kenesaw

D1-2: Humphrey/LHF vs. Perkins County

D1-3: North Platte St. Patrick's vs. Creighton

D1-4: Howells-Dodge vs. Mead

D1-5: Walthill vs. Elm Creek

D1-6: Ansley-Litchfield vs. Lourdes Central Catholic

D1-7: Osmond vs. Central Valley

D1-8: BDS vs. Southern Valley

Class D-2

D2-1: Mullen vs. Hay Springs

D2-2: St. Mary's vs. Silver Lake

D2-3: Humphrey St. Francis vs. Elgin Public/Pope John

D2-4: Parkview Christian vs. Diller-Odell

D2-5: Loomis vs. Potter-Dix

D2-6: Wynot vs. Wallace

D2-7: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Medicine Valley

D2-8: Osceola vs. Paxton

Dates and game times TBA

High school boys basketball logo 2014
