C-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

Yes, Auburn, the three-time defending champion, is back for more. But Ashland-Greenwood has impressed all season. How might this bracket play out?

Tuesday's first-round games

Wahoo (23-2) vs. Fort Calhoun (20-4), 9 a.m. Auburn (23-3) vs. Omaha Concordia (22-3), 10:45 a.m. Ashland-Greenwood (24-1) vs. Ogallala (22-4), 1:30 p.m. Kearney Catholic (25-1) vs. Wayne (24-3), 3:15 p.m.

Four players to watch

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: After missing the 2021 season due to injury, Jacobsen will finally be able to showcase his talents at the state tournament. The senior guard averages 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: A 6-foot-4 senior guard, you'd be hard-pressed to find an opponent capable of slowing down Mahony. He averages 17.6 points per game and is also the Stars' leading rebounder and assister.

Marcus Glock, Wahoo: The sophomore guard is Wahoo's leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, and is always good for several made three-pointers per game.

Zac Kulus, Omaha Concordia: Part of Concordia's senior-heavy rotation, Kulus' 14.2 points per game reflect his ability to score from any spot on the court.

If you like defense ...

T. Most of the players who led Auburn to state championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021 are no longer on the roster, but head coach Jim Weeks always has his Bulldogs playing great defense.

If you like offense ...

Ashland-Greenwood lets the three-pointers fly. Brooks Kissinger and Max Parker are both deadly three-point shooters who often have room to work when Jacobsen drives into the paint.

If you like history …

Fort Calhoun will be making its first state tournament appearance in almost 100 years. Led by Grayson Bouwman and Carsen Schwarz, the Pioneers may be the No. 8 seed but they've already made school history.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Kearney Catholic vs. Wayne. Two of the most consistent teams during the regular season meet for a first-round clash, and Wayne has the talent to slow down Kearney Catholic's athletic guards. This could be a low-scoring, but exciting contest.

What we'll be watching for

C-1 regulars: Either Auburn or Wahoo has played in the C-1 title game in eight of the last 10 seasons, and the two C-1 regulars could meet in the semifinal round with a win on Tuesday.

New faces: While Fort Calhoun is the ultimate newcomer to the state tournament, Omaha Concordia is making its second-ever appearance at state and Ashland-Greenwood is making its fourth.

