There might not be a more fun bracket to follow all weekend, from traditional powers to newcomers, flashy offense to stout defenses, Class C-1 has it all. Whoever comes out on top here will have earned it.

Wednesday's first-round games

At Devaney Sports Center

Wahoo (24-1) vs. Auburn (19-6), 9 a.m.

Pierce (23-3) vs. Omaha Concordia (23-3), 10:45 a.m.

Ogallala (26-0) vs. Central City (24-3), 1:30 p.m.

Ashland-Greenwood (24-2) vs. Sidney (20-6), 3:15 p.m.

Four players to watch

Ayden Zikmund, Central City: The leading scorer in the C-1 field led Central City back to the state tournament for the first time since 1947. The 6-foot-3 junior's 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals all lead the 24-3 Bison, and he's second on the team in assists.

Benji Nelson, Wahoo: The most electric player in the field, Nelson excels in the open court. His highlight-reel dunks have become a staple of Wahoo's games this season, and the 6-foot-7 forward's length transforms the Warriors defensively.

Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood: One of the best shooters in the state, Kissinger has taken over the scoring role vacated by current Husker Cale Jacobsen's graduation. Kissinger's 16.4 points per game average is six more than any other Bluejay, and he's second on the team in assists.

Ben Brahmer, Pierce: Turns out the Iowa State football commit is pretty good at hoops, too. The 6-foot-6 Brahmer averages 16 points and nine rebounds per game for a defensive-minded squad that scores just 45.3 points every time out. That puts Brahmer's output at about 35% of Pierce's offense. He also leads the Bluejays in blocked shots and steals.

If you like offense …

Ogallala. The Indians will run and gun for 32 minutes, and so far no one has been able to keep pace. Averaging nearly 74 points per game, Ogallala has yet to be held to fewer than 60, and has scored 65 or more in all but two of their 26 games.

If you like defense …

Pierce. The Bluejays aren't explosive on offense, but they don't need to be with a defense that has allowed more than 50 points in a game just once. Since that 51-35 loss to Norfolk Catholic on Jan. 17, Pierce has allowed more than 33 points in a game just twice in 13 outings and held eight opponents in that stretch to fewer than 30.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Wahoo vs. Auburn An out-of-this-world pairing for the first round. Auburn has played in the last four C-1 title games, and one program or the other has appeared in nine of the last 11 C-1 championships, including the last six. It's a classic clash of styles, too, with Wahoo's run-and-gun pace going against Auburn's methodical style.

What we'll be watching for

First-round fiesta: You won't find a better set of first-round games than Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center. Each of C-1's four opening games presents intriguing storylines and the potential for fireworks. If you're undecided on where to go Wednesday, that's a pretty good place to start.

Can Ogallala finish it off? The Indians are one of two remaining unbeatens in the state, along with Class A's Bellevue West. Ogallala is a big part of the state tournament's lore, but there are no championship trophies in the case back home. Finishing the job this year would rank near the top in a proud program's history.