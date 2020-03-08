C-2 boys state tournament first round capsules: Yutan, Ponca meet in rematch of last year's semifinals

Ron Powell previews Thursday's first-round games of the Class C-2 boys state basketball tournament.
Thursday’s games
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (23-3) vs. Palmyra (19-6), 2 p.m.: GICC played the toughest schedule in C-2 this season with wins over C-2 state tournament teams Sutton and Doniphan-Trumbull as well as C-1 state qualifiers in Adams Central, Lincoln Christian, Kearney Catholic and St. Paul. The Crusaders can attack in numerous ways with four players averaging in double figures — 6-foot-2 junior Koby Bales (11.9 points per game), 6-3 sophomore Isaac Herbek (11.6 PPG), 6-foot junior Russell Martinez (10.5 PPG) and 6-9 junior Dei Jengmer (10 PPG, 6.4 rebounds per game). The youngest team in the field with just one senior.
No. 2 Yutan (22-3) vs. No. 5 Ponca (23-4), 3:45 p.m.: A year ago, Yutan ended Ponca’s bid for a third straight state title with a 46-42 win in the semifinals. A number of players on the court that day will be playing Thursday like Ponca’s 6-5 senior all-stater Carter Kingsbury (21.7 PPG, 7 RPG) and the Yutan trio of 5-11 junior all-state guard Brady Timm (13.6 PPG, 6 assists per game), 6-2 senior guard Trey Knudsen (14.1 PPG) and 6-6 senior Colby Tichota (11.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG).
No. 1 BRLD (26-0) vs. No. 10 Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5), 7 p.m.: BRLD, the defending state champions, has the state’s longest current winning streak at 49 games and owns a win last month over Class B state qualifier Hastings. The Wolverines’ main weapons are 5-11 junior all-state guard Lucas Vogt (15.6 PPG, 5 APG) and 6-5 junior Dylan Beutler (15.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG). But they also have a pair of seniors who average just under 10 points per game — 6-4 Jaxon Johnson (9.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG) and 5-10 Darwin Snyder (9.9 PPG). D-T builds its offense around 6-foot senior Keithan Stafford (14.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG).
No. 4 Sutton (23-2) vs. No. 8 Centennial, 8:45 p.m.: The Southern Nebraska Conference rivals have already met twice this season with Sutton winning both — 59-52 in the regular-season game at Sutton and 43-27 in the conference tournament finals. Sutton reached the state tournament by taking out Oakland-Craig in a rematch of the state football finals won by O-C. The Mustangs can go outside with 5-10 junior guards Cade Wiseman (11.7 PPG) and Quenton Jones (10 PPG) or inside to 6-4 senior Jacob Haight (11.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG). Centennial counters with the trio of 6-footers — juniors Cooper Gierhan (13.4 PPG) and Caleb Horne (12 PPG) and sophomore Jake Bargen (11.6 PPG).