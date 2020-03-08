You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
C-2 boys state tournament first round capsules: Yutan, Ponca meet in rematch of last year's semifinals
View Comments

C-2 boys state tournament first round capsules: Yutan, Ponca meet in rematch of last year's semifinals

{{featured_button_text}}
Yutan vs. BRLD, 3.09

BRLD's Lucas Vogt (second left) steals the ball as Yutan's Brady Timm (10) and Clayton Nelson go after the ball in the Class C-2 championship at the boys state basketball tournament on March 9, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

Ron Powell previews Thursday's first-round games of the Class C-2 boys state basketball tournament.

Thursday’s games

At Lincoln Southeast

No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (23-3) vs. Palmyra (19-6), 2 p.m.: GICC played the toughest schedule in C-2 this season with wins over C-2 state tournament teams Sutton and Doniphan-Trumbull as well as C-1 state qualifiers in Adams Central, Lincoln Christian, Kearney Catholic and St. Paul. The Crusaders can attack in numerous ways with four players averaging in double figures — 6-foot-2 junior Koby Bales (11.9 points per game), 6-3 sophomore Isaac Herbek (11.6 PPG), 6-foot junior Russell Martinez (10.5 PPG) and 6-9 junior Dei Jengmer (10 PPG, 6.4 rebounds per game). The youngest team in the field with just one senior.

No. 2 Yutan (22-3) vs. No. 5 Ponca (23-4), 3:45 p.m.: A year ago, Yutan ended Ponca’s bid for a third straight state title with a 46-42 win in the semifinals. A number of players on the court that day will be playing Thursday like Ponca’s 6-5 senior all-stater Carter Kingsbury (21.7 PPG, 7 RPG) and the Yutan trio of 5-11 junior all-state guard Brady Timm (13.6 PPG, 6 assists per game), 6-2 senior guard Trey Knudsen (14.1 PPG) and 6-6 senior Colby Tichota (11.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG).

No. 1 BRLD (26-0) vs. No. 10 Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5), 7 p.m.: BRLD, the defending state champions, has the state’s longest current winning streak at 49 games and owns a win last month over Class B state qualifier Hastings. The Wolverines’ main weapons are 5-11 junior all-state guard Lucas Vogt (15.6 PPG, 5 APG) and 6-5 junior Dylan Beutler (15.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG). But they also have a pair of seniors who average just under 10 points per game — 6-4 Jaxon Johnson (9.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG) and 5-10 Darwin Snyder (9.9 PPG). D-T builds its offense around 6-foot senior Keithan Stafford (14.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG).

No. 4 Sutton (23-2) vs. No. 8 Centennial, 8:45 p.m.: The Southern Nebraska Conference rivals have already met twice this season with Sutton winning both — 59-52 in the regular-season game at Sutton and 43-27 in the conference tournament finals. Sutton reached the state tournament by taking out Oakland-Craig in a rematch of the state football finals won by O-C. The Mustangs can go outside with 5-10 junior guards Cade Wiseman (11.7 PPG) and Quenton Jones (10 PPG) or inside to 6-4 senior Jacob Haight (11.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG). Centennial counters with the trio of 6-footers — juniors Cooper Gierhan (13.4 PPG) and Caleb Horne (12 PPG) and sophomore Jake Bargen (11.6 PPG).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News