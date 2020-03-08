C-2 boys state tournament first round capsules: Yutan, Ponca meet in rematch of last year's semifinals

Ron Powell previews Thursday's first-round games of the Class C-2 boys state basketball tournament.

Thursday’s games

At Lincoln Southeast

No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (23-3) vs. Palmyra (19-6), 2 p.m.: GICC played the toughest schedule in C-2 this season with wins over C-2 state tournament teams Sutton and Doniphan-Trumbull as well as C-1 state qualifiers in Adams Central, Lincoln Christian, Kearney Catholic and St. Paul. The Crusaders can attack in numerous ways with four players averaging in double figures — 6-foot-2 junior Koby Bales (11.9 points per game), 6-3 sophomore Isaac Herbek (11.6 PPG), 6-foot junior Russell Martinez (10.5 PPG) and 6-9 junior Dei Jengmer (10 PPG, 6.4 rebounds per game). The youngest team in the field with just one senior.

No. 2 Yutan (22-3) vs. No. 5 Ponca (23-4), 3:45 p.m.: A year ago, Yutan ended Ponca’s bid for a third straight state title with a 46-42 win in the semifinals. A number of players on the court that day will be playing Thursday like Ponca’s 6-5 senior all-stater Carter Kingsbury (21.7 PPG, 7 RPG) and the Yutan trio of 5-11 junior all-state guard Brady Timm (13.6 PPG, 6 assists per game), 6-2 senior guard Trey Knudsen (14.1 PPG) and 6-6 senior Colby Tichota (11.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG).