Brookings, South Dakota — and ESPN — taking notice of what Aurora grad Scheierman brings to the game

"SportsCenter’s" "Top 10 Plays" was a popular segment to catch in the Scheierman household before heading off to school in the morning.
Hitting a game-winning shot in a big game was a dream of Baylor Scheierman’s growing up. Being on a popular ESPN feature … not so much.
But the Aurora graduate got a chance to live out both on Dec. 11 — the setting: Pullman, Washington.
Scheierman, in his third season at South Dakota State, pulled up for a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Jackrabbits a 77-74 win against Washington State.
After releasing the ball from the wing, Scheierman began backpedaling and after the ball hit the twine, he turned around and began running toward the other end of the court.
“It had been a long road trip,” Scheierman said. “Didn’t really want to go into overtime and it was just time to get home. I was just saying, ‘Let’s go home, man.'”
Scheierman has found a home in Brookings, South Dakota.
He appeared in all 32 games as a true freshman and was one of three Jackrabbits to start all 23 games last season. This year, the 6-foot-6 sophomore is third on the team in scoring (13.1 points per game), first in rebounds (8.9), third in assists (2.3), first in steals (1.4) and second in made three-pointers (29).
Scheierman has cranked out a lot of double-doubles, too. He has six this season and 19 for his career. Last year, he was one of seven players in the country since 1992-93 to average at least 15 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.
Scheierman’s versatility makes him a valuable asset on the court. He can play at the one, two, three or four, though he spends most of his time at the one (point guard) and two (off-guard) spots.
It’s exactly how he played at Aurora as he blossomed into a Super-Stater.
“That’s kind of been my whole thing my whole basketball career is I can score it, I can pass it and I can rebound, and honestly I take more pride in being able to pass it than I really do scoring it,” Scheierman said. “I think that’s kind of how it’s been for me growing up and now in college as well. It’s something I took upon myself when I was younger.”
Scheierman’s love for basketball growing up included watching "The Pistol: The Birth of a Legend," a film about the great Pete Maravich.
“I think I watched that movie maybe every day growing up, and then after the movie, I go out and try to perfect those moves,” Scheierman said. “That’s kind of where I learned that type of style and that’s how I like to play.”
Maravich would have liked how Scheierman came through in the clutch against Washington State.
The Cougars tied the game at 74-74 with a pair of free throws with about 20 seconds to go in regulation. At the other end, Scheierman was dribbling at the top of the key, looking for leading scorer Noah Freidel, but the Cougars were denying him the ball. The other three teammates were covered, too. Time was running out, so Scheierman turned and dribbled to his left and stopped, which led to his defender slipping to the floor.
With 1.7 seconds left, Scheierman stepped back and let it go. It felt really good out of the hands, he recalls.
And, yes, it matched those driveway scenarios drawn up at home.
“Honestly, it wasn’t until I stopped running around and had time to just sit there and digest what happened,” Scheierman said. “Every kid’s dream, everybody’s out in the driveway or at the gym yelling five, four, three, two, one … shooting it and trying to get it to go in, and to have it happen in a real game that meant something, it was pretty special.”
Scheierman’s phone was blowing up after the game. It was blowing up some more after his ESPN moment of fame later that night.
Scheierman and his teammates had to put the Washington State win behind them quickly. They flew to Springfield, Missouri, dropping a contest at Missouri State before bouncing back with conference wins against Kansas City and Oral Roberts.
South Dakota State, which was tabbed the Summit League preseason favorite, is 11-4 going into the break. The SDSU roster includes Lincoln Pius X graduate Charlie Easley and Winnebago grad David Wingett.
"We feel very confident," Scheierman said. "This is our third year together and we’ve had a really good team the past two years and we’re really looking forward to taking that next step. But we got to take it one game at a time, because the Summit League is a pretty good league and you can be beat on any night, so we’re going to have to be locked in every single night."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.