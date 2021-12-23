Brookings, South Dakota — and ESPN — taking notice of what Aurora grad Scheierman brings to the game

Maravich would have liked how Scheierman came through in the clutch against Washington State.

The Cougars tied the game at 74-74 with a pair of free throws with about 20 seconds to go in regulation. At the other end, Scheierman was dribbling at the top of the key, looking for leading scorer Noah Freidel, but the Cougars were denying him the ball. The other three teammates were covered, too. Time was running out, so Scheierman turned and dribbled to his left and stopped, which led to his defender slipping to the floor.

With 1.7 seconds left, Scheierman stepped back and let it go. It felt really good out of the hands, he recalls.

And, yes, it matched those driveway scenarios drawn up at home.

“Honestly, it wasn’t until I stopped running around and had time to just sit there and digest what happened,” Scheierman said. “Every kid’s dream, everybody’s out in the driveway or at the gym yelling five, four, three, two, one … shooting it and trying to get it to go in, and to have it happen in a real game that meant something, it was pretty special.”

Scheierman’s phone was blowing up after the game. It was blowing up some more after his ESPN moment of fame later that night.