Breaking down the HAC boys basketball picture

Columbus
Coach: Jordan Hitchcock. Last year’s record: 11-12.
Outlook: Eight players are going into their third year of varsity play for first-year head coach Hitchcock, a former Parkview Christian head coach and assistant at Lincoln Northeast. Three are back as starters — 6-4 junior Husker football recruiting target 6-4 junior Ernest Hausmann (8.5 ppg), 6-1 junior Blake Thompson (7.5 ppg) and 6-1 senior Garrett Esch (7.1 ppg).
Fremont
Coach: Joe Tynon. Last year’s record: 2-21.
Outlook: The Tigers don’t have much size, but Tynon thinks there’s more speed and athleticism than a year ago. A pair of 6-1 juniors — Micah Moore and Carter Sintek — are Fremont’s lone returning starters.
Grand Island
Coach: Jeremiah Slough. Last year’s record: 17-8, Class A No. 9 final ranking.
Outlook: The only returning starter is also becoming one of the most sought-after college recruits nationally in the class of 2022: 6-10 junior small forward Isaac Traudt, who averaged just over 18 points per game last season. Three seniors — 6-0 Aiden Klemme, 6-0 Caleb Coslor and 5-10 Aiden Keyes — are among the letterwinners back making up the supporting cast around Traudt.
Kearney
Coach: Drake Beranek. Last year’s record: 14-11.
Outlook: The Bearcats have been one of the most solid Class A programs the past five years, and this year should be no different. Three senior starters are back in 6-3 Jack Johnson, 6-1 Preston Pearson and 5-9 Easton Bruce; 6-6 junior Will Vanderbeek will give the Bearcats a presence inside.
Norfolk
Coach: Matt Shelsta. Last year’s record: 8-17.
Outlook: Shelsta, a former Norris and Elmwood-Murdock coach, will build his first Panther team around the return of 6-2 senior Kallan Herman (12.8 ppg) and 6-0 senior Isaac Heimes (6.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!