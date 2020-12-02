Breaking down the HAC boys basketball picture

Columbus

Coach: Jordan Hitchcock. Last year’s record: 11-12.

Outlook: Eight players are going into their third year of varsity play for first-year head coach Hitchcock, a former Parkview Christian head coach and assistant at Lincoln Northeast. Three are back as starters — 6-4 junior Husker football recruiting target 6-4 junior Ernest Hausmann (8.5 ppg), 6-1 junior Blake Thompson (7.5 ppg) and 6-1 senior Garrett Esch (7.1 ppg).

Fremont

Coach: Joe Tynon. Last year’s record: 2-21.

Outlook: The Tigers don’t have much size, but Tynon thinks there’s more speed and athleticism than a year ago. A pair of 6-1 juniors — Micah Moore and Carter Sintek — are Fremont’s lone returning starters.

Grand Island

Coach: Jeremiah Slough. Last year’s record: 17-8, Class A No. 9 final ranking.