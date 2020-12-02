 Skip to main content
Breaking down the HAC boys basketball picture
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals, 12.28

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt (left) tries to get past Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson (23) during a HAC Tournament quarterfinal game Dec. 28, 2019, at Lincoln North Star.

 Journal Star file photo

Columbus

Coach: Jordan Hitchcock. Last year’s record: 11-12.

Outlook: Eight players are going into their third year of varsity play for first-year head coach Hitchcock, a former Parkview Christian head coach and assistant at Lincoln Northeast. Three are back as starters — 6-4 junior Husker football recruiting target 6-4 junior Ernest Hausmann (8.5 ppg), 6-1 junior Blake Thompson (7.5 ppg) and 6-1 senior Garrett Esch (7.1 ppg).

Fremont

Coach: Joe Tynon. Last year’s record: 2-21.

Outlook: The Tigers don’t have much size, but Tynon thinks there’s more speed and athleticism than a year ago. A pair of 6-1 juniors — Micah Moore and Carter Sintek — are Fremont’s lone returning starters.

Grand Island

Coach: Jeremiah Slough. Last year’s record: 17-8, Class A No. 9 final ranking.

Outlook: The only returning starter is also becoming one of the most sought-after college recruits nationally in the class of 2022: 6-10 junior small forward Isaac Traudt, who averaged just over 18 points per game last season. Three seniors — 6-0 Aiden Klemme, 6-0 Caleb Coslor and 5-10 Aiden Keyes — are among the letterwinners back making up the supporting cast around Traudt.

Kearney

Coach: Drake Beranek. Last year’s record: 14-11.

Outlook: The Bearcats have been one of the most solid Class A programs the past five years, and this year should be no different. Three senior starters are back in 6-3 Jack Johnson, 6-1 Preston Pearson and 5-9 Easton Bruce; 6-6 junior Will Vanderbeek will give the Bearcats a presence inside.

Norfolk

Coach: Matt Shelsta. Last year’s record: 8-17.

Outlook: Shelsta, a former Norris and Elmwood-Murdock coach, will build his first Panther team around the return of 6-2 senior Kallan Herman (12.8 ppg) and 6-0 senior Isaac Heimes (6.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg).

