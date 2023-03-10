Championship Saturday is here. Get ready for the six-game slate with our game-by-game look at the slate at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Class A: Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 6:15 p.m.: The Thunderbirds enter Saturday after cruising in their semifinal, while the Mustangs had to work for 32 minutes to get past Gretna in a tight semifinal. No one has beaten Bellevue West this season, but in a championship game against familiar foes, there's no telling what could happen. Buckle up.

Class B: Platteview vs. Omaha Skutt, 1 p.m.: The SkyHawks gutted out an intense semifinal win against Crete, while Platteview bowled over York. Skutt has a distinct size advantage in Saturday's matchup. Make no mistake, it would be a surprise if Platteview pulled off a win, but it's hard to count out a team that has Connor Millikan in the lineup.

Class C-1: Auburn vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 11 a.m.: Few saw this matchup coming, but maybe we should of. It's a rematch of last year's thrilling final won by the Bluejays. It's not a surprise Ashland-Greenwood is back in the final, but Auburn fought its way to Saturday as the No. 8 seed.

Class C-2: Freeman vs. Amherst, 4:15 p.m.: The top two seeds have advanced to Saturday. Freeman breezed to a pair of wins while the Broncos had to tough out a first-round overtime game vs. Norfolk Catholic. Amherst wants to make this a low-scoring game, similar to its 36-19 semifinal win against Tri County.

Class D-1: North Platte St. Patrick's vs. Johnson-Brock, 9 a.m.: The top-seeded Irish have looked vulnerable in a pair of wins this week, but expect them to be charged up Saturday morning. On the other hand, Johnson-Brock posted a football score in the first round before relying on finesse Friday. At any rate, expect a strong start to the six-game slate.

Class D-2: Wynot vs. Parkview Christian, 8:15 p.m.: Defending champion Parkview Christian is back for more, and it'll have to get past a crafty Blue Devils team to do it. The Patriots are a handful for opposing defenses, an attack led by Maurice Reide (19 points per game) and Viktar Kachalouski (18.9). Wynot would likely prefer to make it a slow-paced, defensive affair, but it'll take a big effort to dethrone the Patriots.

